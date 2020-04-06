Seven things that made us happy today

Crusader mask

For my daily weekend walk, I noticed that the Rathmines 3D printing shop in Dublin has started to make face masks for the coronavirus pandemic – its contribution to the global need for personal protective equipment. Many people try to obtain PPE. Apple has now said it is designing face shields for medical workers that can be assembled in two minutes. The first shipment went to a hospital in California last week; Apple plans to ship a million shields a week, first to the U.S. and then outside. You can read more – and watch Tim Cook, Apple CEO, show it – here.

The happiness of the pantry

With queues of up to an hour to enter a supermarket and anxious not to do too much shopping, we all quickly become less wasteful and more resourceful in the kitchen. So, while you’re digging in the bottom of your cupboards and freezers, to use all the ingredients, why not reorganize your food storage? You can read the New York Times tips for showcasing your pantry here.

Bot is it art?

I had an uncle who was an artist and spent many hours of my childhood sitting in a chair holding a book to put down for him. The challenge was not to sit still, but not to be able to read the book. You can now create your “portrait” in about a minute by uploading a photo of yourself to AI Gahaku, an art robot on This site. I first tried it with a photo of my dog, but unfortunately he can’t make pets yet. I then tried a photo of a friend in the United States. It appeared as a hit from a film adaptation of Jane Austen, but the whole thing made me extremely laugh – as you will, when you try it out for yourself. You could even do what we did and see what Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, looks like in his medical equipment.

Keep your distance

We are wired to be curious. There is even a bit of a voyeur in all of us, as anyone who has looked at Hitchcock’s back window will attest. So how does everyone do while he’s locked up? A Los Angeles-based writer called Meg Zukin wondered aloud on Twitter last month how the weather at home would affect our relationships with the people we live with. The tweet went viral and its inbox was filled with replies from people who wanted to share – anonymously – their experiences. Zukin used them to launch the Social Distance Project, on Instagram and his own website. At first, she asked for a donation to charity from people who wanted to see the answers. Now that she has raised over $ 5,000 – for food banks, housing assistance and other Covid-19 relief projects – she has made it free, but you can still donate.

High mountain

Sorry, did you say something? I was not paying attention. I was watching the northern lights, exploring the Everest base camp south and visiting the sand dunes of Namibia. I may not have ventured physically further than the mandatory 2 km in recent times, but the glory of the Internet has transported me to other continents. You can let it transport you on 10 wonderful virtual tours of the natural wonders of the world.

Your wildest dreams

How are your dreams these dystopian nights? Last night, mine was stumbling upon a secret illegal circus in Scotland, where tigers, leopards and cheetahs were sadly jumping on their hind legs, chained. Some had no front legs. A disembodied tiger head skated on the ground, chasing my ankles like a mad puppy. Half-naked migrant gymnasts slept on a concrete floor, handcuffed two by two. I entered the building by mistake because I was lost in a city I didn’t know, and in the midst of my horror on the stage, I was wondering how I could talk about it. This dream is, I suppose, the result of looking at the strange Tiger king, on Netflix, combined with the anxiety of trying to do my job in these difficult times. Vice reported how the pandemic is making its way into our dreams for many of us. You can read the result here – and share the unusual coronavirus stuff you dream of with The Irish Times here.

Perfect pasta

If all this tidying up, virtual journeys and crazy coronavirus dreams made you hungry, check out today’s kitchen set for Keelan Higgs’ favorite pasta recipe, here. Don’t worry, he’s the Michelin-starred chef at Variety Jones in Dublin; this anchovy, chili, garlic and purple broccoli linguine recipe his father taught him uses only four main ingredients and takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. (You can use any type of pasta and any type of broccoli, and leave the anchovy aside for a vegetarian version, so it’s adaptable too.) The last time Higgs gave us a recipe was for this incredibly popular Alfredo spaghetti. We are sure you will also like today’s dish.