Seven trends in digital marketing to watch out for in 2020

It is 2020 and a new decade of the strategy for digital marketing is just around the corner.

With TikTok, which will revolutionize the definition of video content for snacks, and brand transparency that will draw the fleeting attention of generation Z, this year’s trends will trigger a dramatic change in marketing technologies and consumer behavior worldwide.

PPC is no different.

PPC is an integral part of the digital marketing landscape and is known to deliver amazing ROI in the right circumstances. The real evidence for this notion is in statistics. As of 2019, PPC visitors are 50% more likely to buy than organic visitors, and 40% of brands are keen to increase their PPC budget.

Given the exponential growth in PPC complexity year-over-year, we forecast a number of trends in this area for 2020.

1. AI will change the digital marketing landscape

We cannot refer to 2020 PPC without addressing the huge topic of AI.

It’s no secret that more and more agencies have invested in AI and machine learning tools in recent years – think of smart campaigns and automated bid strategies.

A huge part of PPC’s success lies in the use of automation tools that are invaluable in decision making. The machine learning software manages all aspects of a campaign using statistical learning methods and bid management. As of 2018, this will result in an impressive 22% increase in conversions.

Machine learning and automation will continue to gain momentum in 2020. With AI that creates analytics and performs complex tasks faster and better than humans, Google can offer advertisers a highly targeted audience and deliver real-time ads to those looking for specific solutions.

According to Gartner, the identification of emotions by artificial intelligence will affect more than half of the online advertisements displayed by 2024. Of course, this inevitable surge in AI and the loss of control that goes with it can intimidate those who question Google’s intent. However, the days of PPC account managers and keywords are not over yet – they are simply changing.

2. Savvy marketers use multiple platforms

When it comes to the overwhelming success of PPC, most marketers still only think of networks implemented by the duopoly of Facebook and Google.

In 2020, it is predicted that smart marketers will test multiple platforms to determine whether a single platform is beneficial to their marketing strategy or not. With social media, the speed of which is remarkably high, the test platforms for LinkedIn ads, Amazon ads and Twitter ads offer the opportunity to experiment with new PPC networks, use various targeting options and reach millions of customers worldwide ,

Of course, social media are just a small cornerstone in the extensive labyrinth of PPC networks. From Bing to Bidvertiser to RevContent and Advertise.com, there are several specialized platforms on which marketers can effectively implement a PPC campaign.

In summary, marketers will broaden their horizons for PPC platforms in 2020.

3. Target groups are consistently reached

2020 will be the year of consistent, strategic targeting.

While 2019 focused on addressing target groups via remarketing lists for search ads and custom target groups, 2020 focused on addressing target groups at certain points of contact throughout the purchase journey. Savvy marketers will speak to their target audience at the right time and in a way that enables customer growth, rather than bombarding them with a message for direct sales.

According to the Marketo Engagement Gap Report, 56% of consumers believe that companies need to have a deeper understanding of their needs. In 2020, marketers will be forced to consider how their advertising will improve their customers’ wellbeing and enable personal learning.

In short, marketers are drawing attention to the heart of every successful PPC campaign: people.

Microsoft Audience Network (MSAN) will continue to target audiences in 2020 and combine search user intent with user profile data to align customers with advertisers.

4. PPC marketers will be forced to improve their strategy

Since automation is intended to replace both data-driven and everyday tasks, PPC marketers will be forced to either drive innovation through their own strategy or be dangerously behind.

While it is impossible for an individual to compete with the ingenious complexity of Google’s automated technology, PPC marketers need to develop a more strategic mindset for themselves and their customers. Instead of focusing on automated tasks, marketers are encouraged to develop their creativity and target group strategy.

Learning the strengths and weaknesses of a wide range of automation tools and incorporating CRM data is the key to deciding whether AI options are best for campaign management. Working with AI to build successful campaigns, rather than subordinates, marketers can optimize their own process by creating algorithms to automate tasks.

Smart marketers will adapt to AI to survive and strive.

5. The rise of chatbots

A chatbot is a software program that interacts naturally with customers and website visitors in real time. This strategy saves enormous costs if you hire someone to monitor your website and communicate with visitors ad hoc. A chatbot is personable, unbiased and informative. Customers can make decisions faster and feel treated as individuals.

If you are not on the chatbot train yet, it is advisable to buy a ticket. Decide whether your company needs specific software or one of the options available on the market. This choice depends on your budget and the predicted complexity of the interaction between audience and chatbot.

6. Upgrade (re) your personalized content marketing game

The competition never sleeps in digital marketing. Every single company is looking for the next big thing, the latest ideas, the most unique and original advertising strategies. High quality content is and remains one of the most effective ways to generate leads and close deals.

As we move into the 2020s, consumers are increasingly insisting on depth advertising. Your content needs to become even more targeted and specialized to recognize your customers’ idiosyncrasies and preferences. Ultimately, you should strive for a user experience that is holistic, multi-channel and incomparably personal.

7. PPC and SEO become close allies

Although PPC and SEO are often viewed as each other’s nemes, they have a crucial relationship that determines the results of a campaign.

In 2020, this relationship will be better used to maximize success. By exchanging important keyword data and SEO ranking data, SEO and PPC teams are integrated to identify the position strategy and improve SERP coverage for all customers.

Why is 2020 the year of PPC and SEO integration? After all, this relationship has existed for several years. It’s more important than ever for marketers to look at the relationship between PPC and SEO as they’re forced to rethink their strategy in a constantly changing landscape.

Many still consider PPC and SEO to be completely separate strategies with separate results. 2020 is the year in which marketers can broaden their horizons and build old-fashioned strategies from scratch.

Charlie Carroll, commercial director of the Push Group.