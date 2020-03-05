seventeen-calendar-year-previous-fresno-boy-killed-in-2018-honored-by-pals-and-law-enforcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The unexpected demise of Nick Kauls is just one his mother and friends nevertheless really feel to this day.

A single San Joaquin Memorial High Faculty university student is turning tragedy into a software for combating criminal offense.

“I just desired to start one thing positive out of the total detrimental killing of Nick,” suggests Bailey Feeney.

On Wednesday, Feeny stood along with Fresno police officers with a test manufactured out to the section for $28,000, which will go toward supporting them get two new K9’s in honor of Kauls.

Kauls was shot and killed in the course of a botched theft in Fresno’s old fig backyard garden region in 2018, and it was thanks to the K9 unit that officers have been capable to locate the shooter.

“K9 officer Chris Keener and his K9 Faris arrived at the scene, and Faris was equipped to locate the suspect,” states Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall.

Feeney’s donation will assistance the department get to extra canine to halt criminals like Kauls’ Killer.

Kaul’s mother also obtained yet another shock at the announcement that brought her to tears.

“Our following canine we buy, many thanks to Bailey, is heading to be named Nick, Nicholas or Nicky.”

“It is really retaining Nick’s memory alive and out there,” reported Lisa Kauls. “It can be these a great matter she’s accomplished to get these dogs and retain the local community risk-free as perfectly.”

Bailey got a reward of her have, but she claims becoming capable to assist the Kauls spouse and children is plenty of.

“Figuring out I impacted her lifetime and made her truly feel much better made me happy,” Feeney mentioned.