SEVENTEEN EXPANSION About Developing In The Creative Areas, Which Do It In Free Time, And More

GUIDE Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, and Seungkwan participated in photos and interviews for the May issue of Cosmopolitan.

SEVENTEEN is known for producing her own music and participating in her own choreography. Now approaching her fifth birthday as a group, she hopes to reach a more creative area. Seungkwan explains that Wonwoo and Mingyu have already shown interest in video production, but he must have been thinking about how to create SEVENTEEN video content. Mingyu added, “Instead of doing what we say, we planned and discussed things (with the company). That’s why we were booked for meetings. All 13 of us talked a lot, so the meetings started to get longer.”

Regarding many accomplishments, including the new number 1 on Oricon’s weekly album chart with the Japanese single “Fallin ‘Flower,” he explained that he would not feel bad about reaching 1. 1. Mingyu explained, “We may not feel drawn if something goes wrong, but it doesn’t feel like this is what the fans are doing for us. We work hard, but we don’t feel bad because we are thankful for the achievement. “

Asked how to balance the interests of each member and their goals as a group, Seungkwan shared, “I feel I can receive love because I am a member of SEVENTEEN. it’s important to reach out to the team and make it even harder to work. “

Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, and Seungkwan shared what they were doing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. DK said, “I’m spending the time to learn to play musical instruments. Although I have much time for myself, I usually with members, especially Jeonghan.” Mingyu show, “I want to wander if I have time, but because it is not possible, I made a dance , learning a foreign language, drawing, and learning video production. I’m constantly trying new things. I feel delayed, so it’s still a waste of time. It’s great that all 13 of us are like that. “Wonwoo added, he learned the language and foreign video productions such as Mingyu, and Seungkwan explains that he is trying to capture energy by opening drives.

Finally, members shared their thoughts on what group they wanted. Mingyu said, “May the group SEVENTEEN keep memories in the mind of people who know and listen to the song. May be able to look back on the day when she went to a concert SEVENTEEN, think about happiness and how to achieve energy through songs SEVENTEEN.” Seungkwan added , “I want SEVENTEEN to be a group that makes people wonder what kind of performance or song we’re going to perform.”

