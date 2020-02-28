[seventeen-hilarious-puns-on-london-underground-station-names]

Who does not like a fantastic pun?

Ok, possibly a good deal of men and women, but I will place it out there – I really like them.

I also adore the London Underground, so guess what? I thought I might set jointly a listing of my very best Tube puns (that is, some from my head and some of the ideal ones I have located on the internet).

It will make me truly feel better that though I dwell in London and have to pay out a fortune for every thing, at minimum I have a several of these up my sleeve to make all people giggle. You you should not have that if you reside in Hertfordshire.

If you seriously, actually loathe puns I would advise you cease reading correct now.

But be warned, even if you love puns this is a little bit of an overload…

one. “You can Lender on this being a great pun”

two. I won’t be able to Stanmore of these jokes”

three. “Euston, we have a issue”

four. “This posting is a real Monument to punnery”

5. “I was Maida Vale when I thought this pun up”

6. “Only 17 puns? I assumed you realized Morden that!”

seven. “This is all just a Ruislip of the tongue”

8. “These puns are incredible. Put your palms jointly and Clapham North and south of the river”

9. “If any girl’s doll can consider of a pun, Barbican”

10. “I might say these puns are awful but currently being such a Cockfosters lousy inner thoughts…”

11. “These exceptional jokes are setting up to Turnham Eco-friendly with envy”

12. “I can’t get a term in Edgware”

13. “If I will not get back to my cooking as an alternative of producing these puns I will conclude up with Blackfriars”





14. “I preserve my Stockwell up of puns”

15. “The builder experienced two tonnes of Brix, ton of concrete and an dreadful pun”

16. “Wood Green be a good color to describe your pun jealousy appropriate now?”

17. “You might be an Angel if you created it to the finish of this awful list of puns”