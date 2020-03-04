[seventeen-of-the-weirdest-things-at-any-time-viewed-on-the-london-underground]

Let us encounter it, no make any difference which line we get, or how frequently we get it, we have all found some bizarre things on the London Underground.

Whether it can be food-relevant, animal-linked, or anything-you-could-under no circumstances-maybe-believe-of-associated, the bizarre points we see on the Tube stick with us without end.

We took a glance at some of the weirdest items that Londoners have witnessed on the Underground. Some are hilarious, while others are downright weird.

1. Someone ingesting a complete English

We detest the idea but admire the self-confidence.

two. ‘I at the time observed a dude with a plastic drinking water bottle filled with wasps on the Victoria line’

Envision the tension in the carriage as individuals silently begged him not to remove the lid.

three. A fluffy pal staring into our souls



Any individual else feel a little on edge?

four. ‘I after saw a male dressed in a complete gorilla fit asleep throughout 4 seats throughout the early morning commute’

After a evening out, probably. On the early morning commute… not so substantially.

five. Superheroes possessing a mothers assembly



Why fly when you can sit on the Underground?

six. ‘I noticed another person who appeared to be hoping seriously difficult to down a 5 litre bottle of water at 7am on my morning commute’

When the hangover hits you difficult.

7. ‘Saw a squirrel catch the Overground once’

The total carriage went nuts.

8. Persons napping… almost everywhere

We experience for the man on the floor the most.

nine. ‘Saw a man with two cats on leashes’

They should have been some crazy cats.

10. An vacant carriage

A exceptional and eerie incidence on the Underground.

11. ‘Can I have some chips?’

A single Londoner informed us of a certainly weird journey.

They claimed: “A man got on the Evening Tube who was evidently squandered. He was pretty silent for a though, just form of sitting down there, swaying.

“The lady up coming to him is making the most of some chips from McDonalds. Out of the blue he turns to her and speaks pretty very loudly for the total carriage to listen to.

“‘Can I have some chips?’ ‘No,’ she replied and carried on feeding on.

“He looked pretty sad afterwards.”

12. A gentleman brushing his teeth and spitting it out on the system





This is not okay (Image: Melissa Therms)



Yep, this truly took place. Morning commuters were horrified to location this heathen brushing his teeth on the Northern line platform at Euston – before spitting it out on the ground.

13. ‘I as soon as saw a dude have a photoshoot on the Jubilee line’

What are fellow commuters for other than to help you get the ideal shot for the Gram? 1 commuter could not stop laughing when she was confronted with a guy with a red mohawk obtaining a photoshoot on the Jubilee line.

“He was donning a yellow velure tracksuit and asked a stranger to take a image,” she explained. “And then one more, and yet another and a further. It went on for ages and he just held pulling random poses.”

14. You will find a cat at Brockley Overground station that sits on the bin of platform two’

Cats are the only issues on the Tube that can be adorable and creepy at the same time.

15. Bare people

Not so sweet.

16. A man urinating all over a Tube on the Northern line





The man was filmed on the Northern line at King’s Cross

(Picture: Hilary Freeman)



We’ve acquired video footage and all the things.

17. Somebody in fact smiling on the Tube

Rumour has it – although we really don’t have a photograph of this, and we even now can not say for sure it has ever, ever occurred.