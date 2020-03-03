seventeen’s-s.coups-shares-designs-to-resume-activities

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups will be resuming activities!

Last November, Pledis Entertainment announced the idol would be having a break due to wellness motives. On March three, S.Coups individually announced he was coming back again by means of Naver’s V Dwell.

Throughout the reside session, S.Coups communicated with his fans by replying to their remarks. He gave an update on how he was carrying out, stating, “I took a nap today. I read through the webtoon ‘Itaewon Class’ so I’m preparing to look at the drama all at when later on.”

He added, “The SEVENTEEN users appeared so cold during the performance on the last working day of 2019. They continue to appeared amazing nevertheless. I know what that feels like. I viewed each one particular of their performances. They did excellent. I needed to see it in person.”

Then S.Coups introduced, “I’ve gotten a ton healthier, so I’m heading to resume things to do. Somewhat than suddenly [appearing] again, I imagined it’d be improved if I instructed you myself through V Live. Thank you for your worry, and you really don’t have to fear about me any longer since I’m a lot much better now.”

SEVENTEEN was scheduled to conduct at “Music Lender in Dubai” and partake in a special performance of 2PM’s “My House” with GOT7’s Jus2 and MONSTA X on March 21, but the celebration has been postponed indefinitely due to issues with regards to the coronavirus. In May perhaps, the group will maintain their very first dome tour at Tokyo Dome, Fukuoka Yahuoku! Dome, and Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Welcome again, S.Coups!

