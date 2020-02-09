SEVENTEEN’s world tour and NU’EST Baekho mini-concerts have been canceled and postponed due to coronavirus problems

Due to the appearance of the new coronavirus worldwide, Pledis Entertainment has decided to cancel or postpone the activities of its artists abroad.

Regarding SEVENTEEN’s “Ode to You” world tour, Pledis Entertainment published the following notice:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, we decided to cancel the SEVENTEEN world tour in February and March due to the health and safety of the artist and the fans.

The health and safety of the artist, the public and the staff being our top priority, we made this decision to avoid any potential damage. We therefore regret to inform you that the following dates for the SEVENTEEN world tour in February and March have been canceled.

February 22, 2020 – Kuala Lumpur

February 29, 2020 – Taipei

March 3, 2020 – Madrid

March 5, 2020 – Paris

March 8, 2020 – London

March 10, 2020 – Berlin

Please see the concert organizer’s social media accounts for more information on ticket refunds.

We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the concerts and ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.

Regarding the next mini-concert of Baekho, member of NU’EST, “BAEKHO-Friday”, the agency made the following announcement:

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, we have decided to cancel or delay Baekho’s concerts in February abroad due to the health and safety of the artist and his fans.

The health and safety of the artist, the public and the staff being our top priority, we made this decision to avoid any potential damage. We therefore regret to inform you that the next mini-concert by Baekho “BAEKHO-Friday” in Taipei on February 14 will be canceled and that the mini-concert in Bangkok on February 16 will be postponed.

Please see the concert organizer’s social media accounts for more information on ticket refunds.

The postponement of Ren’s Macau concert announced on January 31 through the organizer will remain in effect until further notice.

We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the concerts and ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.

