seventeenth-korean-audio-awards-announces-winners-baek-yerin-snags-three-awards

The winners of the 17th Korean Songs Awards have been announced!

The Korean Tunes Awards focuses on albums and tunes much more than the artists, and musical achievement is regarded alternatively than product sales. The awards present aims to go beyond the barrier in between mainstream and non-mainstream music.

This yr, Baek Yerin been given 3 awards including Album of the Year with her 2nd mini album “Our Love Is Terrific.” Pursuing the announcement of the winners, Baek Yerin posted on Instagram to thank her company and enthusiasts.

In her submit, she wrote, “I simply cannot feel the day has arrive that I get three awards [at once]. I sense unusual and very good and [my heart is] pounding. Thank you to everyone who helped me release the album final March. I thank my followers as very well.” She also thanked the people at her agency Blue Vinyl, expressing her wishes to carry on developing songs jointly. Eventually, Baek Yerin expressed her gratitude to the producers she worked with for trusting her wholly and helping her find out and experience many different points.

Choose a glimpse at this year’s winners underneath:

Album of the Year: Baek Yerin – “Our Adore Is Great”

Track of the 12 months: Jannabi – “For Enthusiasts Who Hesitate”

Artist of the Year: Kim Oki

Rookie of the Year: sogumm

Greatest Pop Album: Baek Yerin – “Our Really like Is Great”

Very best Pop Song: Baek Yerin – “Maybe It is Not Our Fault”

Greatest Rock Album: Jambinai – “ONDA”

Greatest Rock Track: Jambinai – “ONDA”

Very best Modern Rock Album: The Black Skirts – “THIRSTY”

Most effective Modern Rock Tune: Jannabi – “For Fans Who Hesitate”

Best Steel and Hardcore Album: Process – “Definition Of Method”

Very best Dance and Electronic Album: Lim Kim – “GENERASIAN”

Finest Dance and Digital Music: Lim Kim – “SAL-KI”

Ideal Rap and Hip Hop Album: C Jamm – “Keung”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: E SENS – “Son of a”

Greatest R&B and Soul Album: Sameul Seo – “The Misfit”

Finest R&B and Soul Tune: Jclef – “Mama, See”

Ideal Folk Album: Chun Yongsung – “Year of Kim Il-Sung’s Death”

Finest Folks Track: Chun Yongsung – “Heavy Snow Watch”

Finest Jazz Album: Kim Oki – “Spirit Advance Unit”

Greatest Crossover Album: Black String – “Karma”

Best Jazz and Crossover Effectiveness: Jangeun Bae and Liberation Amalgamation – “JB Liberation Amalgamation”

Life time Achievement Award: Kim Soo Chul

Selection Committee Particular Award: Seoul History Truthful

The ceremony for the 17th Korean Audio Awards experienced been scheduled to be held at the Guro Arts Valley Theater on February 27, but the event was cancelled due to issues relating to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Congratulations to all the winners!

