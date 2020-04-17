Several analysts expect mmWave iPhones to launch later than sub-6GHz models

Apple is expected to unveil its first 5G-compatible iPhone in September, but some analysts believe models supporting ultra-fast mmWave technology are likely to launch models below 6 GHz due to production challenges and the global health crisis.

It is believed that Apple is planning its own antenna package or “AiP” module for mmWave iPhones, potentially contributing to the phased deployment.

“Outside the epidemic, the power consumption of the AiP module could affect the rollout schedule for the mmWave version,” Jeff Pu, an analyst at the Chinese investment firm GF Securities, wrote this week that Apple’s custom antenna package could reduce battery life. as desired.

Similarly, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley today claimed that the “latest data points” suggest that Apple will not be able to ship mmWave iPhones this year. This is in line with Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini, who previously said that mmWave iPhones could launch in January 2021.

Before the global health crisis, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said, Apple is still on track to release both 6GHz and 6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020, with shipments starting at the end of the third quarter a. or at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Kuo did not indicate whether these plans had changed since then.

Kuo said iPhone models with mmWave will be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea and the United Kingdom, adding that Apple may disable 5G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or they have shallow 5G penetration. rate to reduce production costs.

As a refresher, mmWave is a 5G frequency kit that promises extremely fast speeds over short distances and is thus best suited for dense urban areas. By comparison, 6GHz is generally slower than 5WHz than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

