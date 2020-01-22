Several drugs do not meet safety standards

The latest investigation by the Australian medicine dog has shown that a number of products do not meet safety standards.

Around 2,000 products are tested each year, but this year heat pads and weight loss pills have become the focus.

They are widely used to relieve pain, but recent testing of these microwave heat packs shows the true extent of the dangers.

On the inside, four of the packages filled with cereals reached more than 150 degrees Celsius, and most of the packages tested did not meet the labeling standards.

Heatpacks were among the products where safety standards were not met. (9News) It has been found that heat packs start smoking in the microwave. (9News) New designs were introduced after the death of a woman. However, the new products are still unsafe. (9Nachrichten)

Professor John Skerritt of the Department of Health said some of the products would have to be withdrawn from the market because they were a “serious security issue”.

“Some of them started smoking if they were put in the microwave for too long,” he said.

There follows the death of a Sydney woman in 2011, which led to a new design standard that was introduced in 2016, but the injuries persisted.

The authorities say surveillance is better than a ban.

“They shouldn’t be banned since I mentioned that they have a real place in pain relief.”

Other products that failed testing were banned substance weight loss supplements, including stimulants, found in three popular brands, including Nature’s Way Metabolift Fat Burner, Natural Health’s Fat Away, and Herbs of Gold’s Burn with Svetol “.

Several popular and widely used weight loss brands have been found to contain banned substances. (9Nachrichten)

Two fiber-based food supplements were removed by the TGA due to bacterial contamination.

There were also drugs that were ordered over the Internet.

While testing puts an important spotlight on faulty products, others say the TGA only scratches the tip of the iceberg and healthcare consumers need to be more careful about what they buy.

Friends of Science and Medicine’s founding president, Professor John Dwyer, said consumers should be careful with the products they consume.

“We really need to look at how we can better protect consumers, and right now consumers have to be a lot more skeptical about some of the extraordinary claims that are being made,” he said.