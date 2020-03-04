[Several fatalities documented just after airplane crashes in Georgia during flight from Columbia]

OCONEE COUNTY, GA (WOLO) – Various fatalities have been noted in Ga right after a airplane crashed in the course of a flight from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The FAA confirmed the airplane was a Piper PA-46 that crashed 10 miles southwest of Athens, Ga. around four: 35 p.m.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s verified the numerous fatalities Tuesday afternoon.

In accordance to the FAA, Air Traffic Controllers shed get in touch with with the aircraft as it was flying about Oconee County en route from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina to the Tuscaloosa Nationwide Airport in Alabama.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will identify the probable induce of the accident.