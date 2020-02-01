Several local events in the spotlight to celebrate American Heart Month

The Kern County division of the American Heart Association celebrates American Heart Month in February with several local events.

The purpose of these events is to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke, especially among women. Here’s a full list of next month’s events, the first of which begins on Saturday.

Paint the town red

This event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Padre Hotel. Heart advocates, survivors and members of the AHA Kern County division will kick off the month of the heart by painting downtown Bakersfield red with ribbons and placards.

Honk for Hearts

Health advocates, supporters, survivors, the Bakersfield College Cheer Squad and representatives from the American Heart Association will rally drivers to honk their horns in passing to support heart and brain health.

This event will take place Thursday from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jim Burke Ford’s, located at 2001 Oak Street. The 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. time will include free blood pressure tests and hands-free CPR training.

Kern County Breakfast in Red for Women

Lunch will be held Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott, located at 801 Truxtun Ave. Lunch will also include a fashion show. Before lunch, a health and wellness exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event raises funds to support AHA programs related to women’s heart health.

National Red Wear Day

On February 7, Kern County residents, businesses, health care providers and community leaders are encouraged to wear red and share photos of themselves on social media using the hashtag #KernCountyGoesRed .

The city center turns red

Also on February 7, volunteers from the AHA Kern County Division will examine, judge and award business awards for special display cases in honor of Heart Month. This will take place from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at the Padre Hotel, 1702 18th Street

For more information on any of the events, call 661-327-1173.