Several NFL teams attacked by hackers on social media

A group of hackers attacked a total of 15 NFL teams on social media and took control of their Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The BBC reports that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the two teams scheduled to compete in the Super Bowl on Sunday, were among the hacked.

The group of hackers responsible for the attack is based in Dubai and is called “OurMine”.

They have done this to demonstrate how vulnerable internet security is and to encourage efforts to improve it.

Most of the compromised accounts had the same message: “Hello, we’re back. We’re here to show people that everything can be hacked.”

The BBC says the NFL has not yet responded to a request for comment on the attack.

Twitter confirmed that the accounts were hacked from a third-party platform. “As soon as we were made aware of the problem, we blocked the compromised accounts and worked closely with our partners in the NFL to restore them.”

In the past, OurMine hacked businesses and famous people to offer their private cyber security services.

The best-known accounts they hacked include Netflix, Marvel, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

The recent attack was directed against the NFL Twitter account, as well as the accounts of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packer, the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans, the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers. San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

The Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys Instagram pages were also compromised.