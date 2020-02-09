Several US soldiers killed and wounded in Afghanistan

Several US troops were killed and wounded in Afghanistan after an attack on a joint military operation by the Afghan army.

Four US military officials, quoted by NBC News, said that the Afghan forces were shot at directly in Nangarhar province on the Pakistani border on Saturday. Both the Taliban and IS are known to operate in this region of Afghanistan.

“We are evaluating the situation and will continue to provide updates as they become available.” Sonny LeggettUS armed forces spokesmen said in Afghanistan. He gave no further details, including the exact number of deaths and injuries.

Before this last attack, four US troops had already died in Afghanistan in early 2020. In 2019, 22 US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan.

This story will be updated as more news becomes available.

