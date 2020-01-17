Several US troops were injured in the Iranian missile attack, although Pentagon initially said there were no casualties

Several US soldiers were injured in last week’s Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Al-Asad air base, although the Pentagon initially said there were no casualties.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on Al Asad Air Base on January 8, some were treated for shock symptoms of the explosion and are still under investigation,” said the US-led military coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria is fighting in a statement Thursday.

“Out of caution, the service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for a follow-up visit. If it is considered fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening, ”added the statement.

A U.S. military official informed CNN that the attack, which was used in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week, injured 11 members of the military. Defense One reported on the wounded soldiers first.

After the attack, the Pentagon said the 16 missiles fired from Iran had not claimed any victims. The military defines an accident as either an injury or a death in which personnel are involved.

When asked about the apparent discrepancy, a defense official told CNN: “That was the commandant’s assessment at the time. The symptoms appeared days later and were treated with great care.”

After the story was released, Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, which oversees troops in the Middle East, said the military learned after the attack that eleven people had been injured – eight became the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany was transported and three of them were sent to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait for a follow-up visit.

“As a standard procedure, all employees in the vicinity of an explosion are examined for traumatic brain injuries and, if deemed appropriate, given a higher level of care,” says an Urban statement. “All soldiers in the immediate blasting zone were examined and assessed according to the Department of Defense using standard procedures. … If it is fit for service, the service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening. “

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said last week that the initial assessment only found property damage.

“The current (combat damage assessment) is, if you like, we can get you details, things like tent sites, taxiways, the parking lot, a damaged helicopter, things like that; nothing that I would call significant, at least as I find out at this point. So the state of the attack at this point is as we know it. Above all, no victims, no friends who are friends, regardless of whether the US, coalition, contractor, etc., “said Esper.

The news of the injuries comes after Iran fired at two Iraqi bases that housed US troops in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani. The government tried to engage Soleimani on strike to defuse tensions with Iran. However, Tehran called it “acts of war” and “state terrorism”. Soleimani was the second most powerful official in the country.

US officials have submitted various reports on the reasons for the attack by Iran. Vice President Mike Pence said last week that the government believes the strikes are “designed to kill Americans,” and Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the chief of staff, said the attacks should “cause structural, vehicle and equipment damage.” Destroy planes and kill personnel. “

In the past week, however, there has been growing conviction among government officials that Iran has deliberately missed the areas populated by Americans. Several government officials told CNN that Iran could have aimed its missiles at areas where Americans lived, but did not do so on purpose. And these officials said Iran may have chosen to send a message instead of taking measures that are so significant as to provoke a substantial response from the U.S. military. A possible signal that the Trump administration was looking for a reason for easing tensions.

Iraq received a warning that the strike would come and, according to a statement by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, was able to “take necessary measures”. A U.S. defense official said Iraq in turn warned the United States.

However, Pentagon officials said they had received no such warnings from the Iraqis, but that the United States was able to detect the attack in time to alert the U.S. forces on the ground.

The Iranian UN ambassador said last Friday that the Iraqi bases that house US troops were primarily chosen to demonstrate accuracy and not to kill Americans.

“Before we took our military action, we said we would choose the time and place to launch the Soleimani attack,” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said last Friday to CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” via Pence’s comments. “And we don’t consider a large number of victims to be an essential element in our calculations.”