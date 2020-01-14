Severe more people die in Pakistan, Afghanistan due to harsh weather conditions

Severe winter weather has claimed more lives because avalanches caused by heavy snow have killed 55 people in Pakistan-driven Kashmir while 15 died in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.

The latest deaths have increased the total death toll in the two countries from the heavy weather to 126 since Sunday.

The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst affected area, with 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Waseem Uddin, a spokesman for the Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority.

Among those fatalities, 41 died in a single avalanche in the Neelum Valley, while 14 people died elsewhere in the region, he told The Associated Press. Avalanches are common in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in their entirety.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmad Raza Qadri, the minister for the disaster management authority in Kashmir, said they had declared a state of emergency in the affected areas. “Rescuers face difficulties in reaching the affected villages,” he said,

Military helicopters were used to evacuate people while the authorities are struggling to reopen highways and reach people cut off by heavy snow and avalanches in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

An Afghan man gets snow from his hiding place in Kabul, Afghanistan at the weekend. (Omar Sobhani / Reuters)

Also heavily affected by heavy snowfall is the Pakistani southwestern province of Baluchistan, where 20 people died, Uddin said, adding that some parts in the province had less than six centimeters of snow. Twelve people were also killed in weather-related incidents in the eastern Punjab province in Pakistan.

In Afghanistan, the Ministry of Disaster Relief confirmed at least 15 more deaths at night, increasing the number of fatal accidents since Sunday to 39.

To date, around 300 homes in Afghanistan have been damaged by snowfall, floods and landslides, the agency said. On Monday, residents of the Afghan capital Kabul, where the temperature dropped to -15 ° C, left the drive and struggled to work on snowy roads.