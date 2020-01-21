Severe thunderstorms to be expected in the event of a power failure

Queenslanders living in the southeastern United States can expect humid and uncomfortable weather conditions for the rest of the week. There are predictions that there will be violent thunderstorms.

It comes when the monsoon system that brings heavy rain to the north of Australia finally seems to have arrived

Almost 16,000 Energex customers in southeastern Queensland experienced power outages after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday after storms hit the state’s southeast coast.

Much of the region, which stretches from Noosa to the Gold Coast, was hit by storms on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology AAP said.

The southeast of Queensland wipes up after heavy overnight rains cut the main roads and caused local flooding on the Gold Coast. (9Nachrichten)

A wind gust of 96 km / h was registered in Nambour at 16:34.

While a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland was canceled, a warning for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett forecasting district remained on Tuesday evening.

At 8:30 p.m., 15,742 Energex customers were still affected by power outages, including in the regional councils of Brisbane City, Somerset Regional and Scenic Rim Regional.

More than 13,000 of them were in the Sunshine Coast region.

Due to the humidity and the temperatures that are expected to continue throughout the week, the stuffy conditions are expected to last for days. With north to northeast winds that blow over the coral sea and bring a breeze, a certain relief can be expected.

In the southeast corner, showers are more likely to occur as farmers in central Queensland experience rain and storms for a few days.

There are rain warnings in this part of the state.

Earlier in the week it was the driest rainy season in Darwin, but the decent rainfall on Monday and Tuesday made it the third driest ever. (Supplied)

The monsoon system that brings heavy rain to northern Australia seems to have finally arrived, but the top end is under control of one of the driest rainy seasons ever.

At the beginning of the week it was the driest rainy season to date.

Darwin celebrated the second hottest day of all time on October 21 last year at 38.2 ° C.

However, due to the good rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, it was the third driest rainy season ever, which corresponded to the conditions from 1984 to 1985.

On Tuesday afternoon, the top end had received 425.6 mm of rainfall during this rainy season, compared to the long-term average of 738.3 mm, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Monsoon westerly winds in the north had created a tropical low to the east of WA and two valleys in the NT that stretched south to the Uluru in central Australia.

On the Tiwi Islands and in parts of the Daly and Arnhem districts, including Darwin, a severe weather warning against violent storms and harmful winds applies.

Possible locations are Darwin, Palmerston, Jabiru, Maningrida, Wurrumiyanga and Nauiyu.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning caused by tropical moisture nearly 2000 km south of the Lasseter desert district, including Yulara near Uluru, Hermannsburg, Curtin Springs, Watarrka and Uluru.

Dust storms in the south are likely from Thursday, says the Presidium.

Precipitation in the past 24 hours has given Tennant Creek much-needed dumping. The dams filled from almost empty to 20 to 30 percent and the stream of the area after which the city is named flows.

Victoria is preparing for a serious fire hazard after two stormy days bringing rain to the areas affected by fire and leaving a trail of further destruction.

A new weather change starting this morning will bring temperatures in the high 30s and high winds at speeds of up to 50 km / h in parts of the state.

The Country Fire Authority fears that the weather conditions will not only ignite the current fires in the east, but could also trigger new fires in the west and central Victoria.

A complete fire ban is being imposed in all western and central areas of Victoria because a rapid lawn fire could make it difficult for fire fighters to extinguish new sparks on Wednesday.

“Carousel weather has prevailed in the past few days. We have gone from fires, storms, floods, and huge amounts of limes to a fire hazard that is escalating on our doorstep,” Kevin Parkyn, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, told reporters.

This new turn in weather conditions is due to heavy rains, with thousands of people calling emergency services.

On Tuesday afternoon, 14 bushfires were still burning in Victoria. All are up to date with advice, which means that they pose no risk to life and living.

EVERYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY

Sydney expects a nice and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 27 ° C.

Canberra expects sunny 32 ° C, while Adelaide is partly cloudy and 26 ° C.