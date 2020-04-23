Severe typhoons killed five in Oklahoma and Texas

Heavy storms and a tornado swept through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens, officials said.

Three people were killed and at least 20 injured when a tornado hit in Onalaska, Texas, emergency officials said. Onalaska is about 90 miles north of Houston.

Two people were also killed in southern Oklahoma.

“On April 22, a tornado struck the city of Onalaska and other parts of Polk and San Jacinto counties, and perhaps even as far as eastern Walker County,” Houston’s National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The tornado struck near the Oklahoma border with Texas on Wednesday night. The NWS said it would send staff on Thursday morning to review the “Onalaska tornado.”

Polk County, where Onalaska is located, issued a disaster declaration Wednesday night following a tornado.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state has assigned response teams and medical resources to provide assistance.

“The state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather,” Abbott said in a statement.

Many homes were damaged by the storm and thousands were left without power. More than 7,000 people across Oklahoma and nearly 9,000 people in Onalaska are facing electricity.

Images in the local media showed the devastation caused by the storms, including damage to homes, power lines collapse and bending billboards.

The development comes as most Americans are under “stay-at-home” orders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, at least six people were killed by a powerful storm system that swept through the southern states of Mississippi and Louisiana, spinning more than a dozen tornadoes and leaving a path of destruction.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Macfie)