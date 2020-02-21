[severin-movies-unveils-al-adamson-blu-ray-collection!]

Severin Films unveils Al Adamson Blu-ray collection!

Severin Films has announced its up coming Blu-ray set will be its most complete nonetheless focused to the operates of iconic genre filmmaker Al Adamson with the Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection, which is set to strike shelves in April!

The 14-disc set will element 31 remastered films alongside with trailers, audio commentaries, a 126-page reserve, the 2019 documentary Blood & Flesh: The Reel Lifetime & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson and so significantly much more! The legendary filmmaker’s get the job done showcased all the things from bloody brains to vicious cowboys, naughty nurses, decrepit actors, captivating stewardesses, mad experts, brutal bikers, Blaxploitation mayhem, kung fu killers and “scenes so Ill the films could never present them ahead of!”

“Al Adamson labored greatest on the fringes of Hollywood,” Severin president/Blood & Flesh director David Gregory claimed. “When thinking about the golden age of drive-in and grindhouse movies, he’s genuinely in a class all his personal. It’s an unparalleled legacy that lends by itself to what we feel to be the most absurdly compendious box established not only in genre heritage and – other than Criterion’s Ingmar Bergman Assortment – really maybe the annals of home video by itself.”

Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection is only set to function two,000 units, with exclusive Ghastly Bundles acquired from Severin Films’ official web site also like signed posters, Carnival Magic T-shirts, reproduction Dracula Vs. Frankenstein fangs, Satan’s Sadits patches, an genuine repressing of the 7-inch 45 rpm solitary from the theatrical launch of The Female Bunch and a lot more!

Movies bundled in Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection are as follows:

ANGELS’ WILD Girls

BLACK Warmth

BLACK SAMURAI

BLAZING STEWARDESSES

BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL Everyday living & GHASTLY Death OF AL ADAMSON

BLOOD OF DRACULA’S CASTLE

BLOOD OF GHASTLY HORROR

Mind OF BLOOD

CARNIVAL MAGIC

CINDERELLA 2000

Death DIMENSION

DRACULA VS. FRANKENSTEIN

DRACULA’S CASTLE

5 BLOODY GRAVES

Ladies FOR Rent

Half WAY TO HELL

HELL’S BLOODY DEVILS

HORROR OF THE BLOOD MONSTERS

JESSI’S Ladies

Misplaced

Suggest Mother

NURSE SHERRI

NURSES FOR SALE

PSYCHO A-GO-GO

SATAN’S SADISTS

SUNSET COVE

THE DYNAMITE BROTHERS

THE FAKERS

THE Female BUNCH

THE FIEND WITH THE Electric powered Mind

THE NAUGHTY STEWARDESSES

UNCLE TOM’S CABIN

Al Adamson: The Masterpiece Collection is set to strike shelves on April 21!