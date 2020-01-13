Sewol Ferry Tragedy Documentary “In The Absence” Receives Oscar Nomination

Loading...

The Korean documentary “In the Absence” was nominated for an Oscar.

On January 13, the 92nd Academy Awards named director Yi Seung Jun and producer Gary Byung Seok Kam “In the Absence” as nominated for the short documentary.

“In the Absence” is a documentary that recounts the events of the Sewol Ferry tragedy of April 16, 2014 with clips and telephone calls from that day, when more than 300 people, mostly high school students, lost their lives when the ferry has sunk.

The film has already won the grand jury prize at DOC NYC in 2018, as well as the first prize in the World Story Photo Digital Storytelling Contest for Long Form competition.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theaters in Hollywood at 8 p.m. AND.

“In the absence” is available in full below:

