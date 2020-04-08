Sex and the city are pouring in together. Yes, even Kim Cattral has good reason!

The four ladies of sex and the city have never seen each other for almost a decade, but there is no crisis in reuniting their families.

As the coronavirus plague hits New York City harder than most areas, the stars who have made the city a screen and outdoor star have given some inspiration to medical workers on the front lines fighting the virus.

The Bradshaw Boys podcast received a special request from one of his female friends Mag COVID-19 works in the intensive care unit. Meg is a huge SATC fan and listener of podcasts, so hosts Corey Covey, Kevin James Doyle, to John Siber drew a few lines of inspiration from the classic comedian to him and the other staff.

They talked to them Sarah Jessica Parker I think we were the first members to contact you. The SJP praised the “amazing, amazing” workers who spend these “unimaginably horrible” days “in danger.”

“The difficult thing in moments like this is to try to say enough words to express gratitude, appreciation, respect, esteem, and love. I was inspired. I was really surprised. I have an unknown courage … Even if they don’t have the necessary resources, they have a responsibility to do so and to feel that they will be the only place to overcome such a terrible thing. “

He continued:

“I don’t think we’ve ever imagined we’d ask the medical community what Meg is doing and what her partners are doing. I don’t know how to thank them. I don’t know what else to do … It’s just hard work and effort. I was very moved. “

This time it wasn’t just Carrie!

Cynthia Nixon may not be tested Andrew Cuomo That doesn’t mean New York’s biggest fans and the “heroes” who protect them! Miranda said:

“I know your hospital is amazing. You saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you for what you are doing. Your husband is also an ER doctor. You are our hero right now. Be safe. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” “

Christine Davissays, Charlotte is as capable as the IRL, Meg said.

“We know it’s really difficult,” he said. All this shows that it is the most important thing for us. Thank you so much for watching sex and the city. We are glad to bring you joy. Keep studying. We think about you. “

So guess what? For the first time forever Kim Cattrall joined! He called:

“We can’t continue without you,” he said. I’m happy to let you know that you have a smile on your face as you walk through the park and in front of it. We are with you. We love you We can’t do it without you. ”

Yeah! Samantha too! We speculate for very good reasons.

Other shouting cast members are included David Eigenberg (Steve), Mario Canton (Anthony), Ben Weber (Skipper), and Willie Garson (Stanford). Listen to the words of all hearts (below)!

