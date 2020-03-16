Sex offender briefly blocked from residing in Chippewa County

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 10:10 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 10, 2020 / 10:10 AM CDT

A registered sex offender from Kenosha County was initially scheduled to be put in a Chippewa County home Monday early morning.

But as of Monday night time, he has not moved in soon after the county petitioned versus his placement.

The household off County Highway F in the City of Sampson, in the vicinity of the Village of New Auburn, was supposed to be the new dwelling of 63-year-old Jeffery Neubecker.

He was predicted to be put at the house Monday, but just before that could happen a temporary restraining get was granted by a Chippewa County Circuit Courtroom Decide blocking the transfer.

“We’ve experienced rather a couple of conferences concerning the circumstance at hand. We’ve included the sheriff and the sheriff’s involved us with the meetings as effectively as the DOC and a number of other folks pertaining to the predicament,” reported Kimberly Bischel, who life by the home.

In accordance to court docket documents, a petition for Neubecker’s supervised release was granted in Dec. 2018.

Kenosha County officers then commenced looking for a spot for Neubecker to stay, but couldn’t come across an appropriate position in just the county.

The courtroom then requested the Department of Health and fitness Expert services to search at inserting Neubecker in both Chippewa or Portage County.

“Registered sexual intercourse offenders on release typically go again to the county of conviction, county of residency. Mr. Neubecker’s offenses all took area in the county of Kenosha, he was sentenced out of the county of Kenosha and he should have been returned to a residence in the county of Kenosha,” explained Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Just after the Chippewa County area was chosen, neighbors speedily labored to halt the go.

“The problem for of course the children that reside here and most likely they could be matter to an attack,” mentioned Tammy Dachel, one more neighbor.

Kowalczyk confirmed that Neubecker did push to the house Monday, but the transportation van turned about and he won’t be placed there right now.

Bringing relief for those people dwelling in the region, even if it is only temporary.

“I’m glad that this has occurred, specially since our county law firm has been doing work incredibly tough at making an attempt to protect against this from taking place. So I’m glad to see that there was development made and that he will not be going in at this place,” stated Bischel.

A listening to is scheduled to acquire position on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Chippewa County Courthouse to identify irrespective of whether the short term restraining get trying to keep Neubecker from living in the county should really stand.