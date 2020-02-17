[sexual-intercourse-therapist-amie-harwick-murdered-in-hollywood-hills,-previous-boyfriend-arrested]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A nicely-known intercourse and household therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills house on Saturday, and her former boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police mentioned Sunday.

Dr. Amie Harwick was uncovered on the floor beneath a third-story balcony with injuries regular with a slide just after Los Angeles police officers responded at approximately 1: 16 a.m. to the 2000 block of Mound Avenue, according to a information launch from the LAPD.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-12 months-outdated resident of Playa Del Rey, was arrested Saturday around 4: 30 p.m. Detectives acquired Harwick had formerly submitted a restraining purchase against him, but it had expired.

Law enforcement had been initially known as to the Hollywood Hills residence to investigate reviews of a lady screaming. Officers ended up achieved in the street by Harwick’s roommate, who stated she was remaining assaulted within her home. The roommate experienced jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to simply call for assist.

Immediately after police manufactured entry, Harwick was located suffering grave accidents and unconscious after she had evidently fallen from a 3rd-ground balcony, law enforcement mentioned. She was transported to a area medical center, wherever she died from her accidents.

An investigation discovered probable evidence of a struggle upstairs and pressured entry to the residence, law enforcement claimed. Evidence of a suspect entering and leaving the house immediately after the murder was also discovered.

Pursehouse was arrested outdoors of a home in the 8100 block of Cabora Travel in Playa Del Rey by members of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Endeavor Force. Pursehouse is staying held on $2 million bail.

Detectives uncovered that sufferer experienced “just lately expressed dread” about her previous boyfriend. Law enforcement mentioned Harwick had noticed Pursehouse two weeks ago.

Harwick was after engaged to actor and comedian Drew Carey. She employed social media to talk about her do the job as a therapist. In a current Facebook article, she advised a reserve called “Remain Hot and Don’t Get Murdered.”

The investigation is ongoing and the scenario will be introduced to the District Attorney’s Office environment for submitting on Wednesday.

Any one with information and facts concerning the situation can get hold of LAPD-West Bureau Murder at (213) 382-9470.