Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild holds the trophy after immediately after successful the ATP Environment Tour Santiago Open 2020 remaining match from Norway’s Casper Ruud in Santiago March 1, 2020. — AFP pic

SANTIAGO, March 2 — Brazilian teenager Thiago Seyboth Wild yesterday turned the youngest winner on Latin America’s clay court ‘Golden Swing’ since Rafael Nadal in 2005 when he captured the Santiago title.

The 19-yr-aged defeated 2nd-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway seven-five, four-6, 6-three in the closing to also grow to be Brazil’s youngest at any time winner at an ATP function.

Nadal was 18 when he triumphed at Acapulco in 2005 when the Mexican celebration was nevertheless performed on clay.

Seyboth Wild will now rise from 182 in the entire world to 113 when the new rankings are produced nowadays.

Ruud, the environment range 38, experienced arrived in Chile two months just after profitable the Buenos Aires tournament, getting Norway’s very first at any time ATP winner. — AFP