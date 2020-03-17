SF9’s Rowoon And Moon Ga Younger Have A Magic formula Rendezvous In Future Drama “Find Me In Your Memory”

SF9’s Rowoon will be producing a unique appearance on MBC’s future drama “Find Me in Your Memory”!

“Find Me in Your Memory” is a love story among two folks with related psychological scars whose recollections do the job in opposite means. Kim Dong Wook will star as Lee Jung Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia (a condition that gives individuals the potential to don’t forget an abnormally huge sum of their daily life encounters in vivid detail). In the meantime, Moon Ga Young will participate in growing star Yeo Ha Jin, a renowned actress who has neglected some of the most essential times in her lifetime as a psychological defense system.

Rowoon will be making a cameo in the drama as a member of a major idol team. In the freshly revealed stills, Rowoon is showcasing his amazing visuals in his all-black attire. Despite his purely natural appear, he continue to looks trendy in the relaxed outfit and will make viewers’ hearts flutter with his gentle and sweet smile.

In the pictures, Yeo Ha Jin is checking her environment from the vehicle by making use of the side mirrors, hinting that she and Rowoon are meeting in secret—especially due to the fact she is also hiding her facial area with a mask. The two appear to be having fun with a drive jointly, earning viewers curious about the marriage concerning trendsetter Yeo Ha Jin and best idol Rowoon.

The output group shared, “We want to supply our many thanks to Rowoon for creating a specific look on ‘Find Me in Your Memory’ without having hesitation. Rowoon’s existence alone brought heat smiles [to the people on set]. We produced one of the best scenes that will make [viewers] smile the complete time they are looking at. Please seem ahead to the broadcast in which his extraordinary existence will be discovered.”

“Find Me in Your Memory” premieres on March 18 at 8:55 p.m. KST and will be readily available on Viki.

In the meantime, look at the most up-to-date teaser for the drama underneath!

