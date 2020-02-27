sf9’s-rowoon-talks-about-his-very-first-really-like-+-requires-on-“let’s-consume-meal-together”-problem-with-kim-hye-yoon

SF9’s Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon from MBC’s “Extraordinary You” have reunited for JTBC’s “Let’s Take in Dinner Together”!

The variety present functions hosts Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu teaming up with celeb guests to travel about a neighborhood in the hopes of discovering another person who will allow them into their property for a meal and dialogue.

Through their stroll, Rowoon began by revealing that his first adore applied to reside in the district of Bundang where the filming took spot. Rowoon said, “I feel it’s very good to be sincere. Considering the fact that love is a excellent thing.” He included,”I remember buying and providing her porridge when she was sick. I dropped make contact with with her in my early 20s.”

Furthermore, Rowoon talked about his current success and fears. “Rather than getting all excited and happy from the results, I have turn out to be afraid. [I think to myself,] ‘I shouldn’t make any a lot more mistakes.’ I labored genuinely difficult to get in this article, but I can tumble down with just one blunder, so I’ve grow to be nervous.” On this, Lee Kyung Kyu supplied, “I’m offering you this assistance as a senior. Refrain from likely on range demonstrates.” In its place, he advised him, “Learn how to drum.” Even so, when Kim Hye Yoon asked, “What if I make a oversight on a variety exhibit?” Lee Kyung Kyu replied, “If it is you, it is all right. You have a definite character,” whilst adding that she was heading to thrive on assortment shows.

When Kim Hye Yoon rang the doorbell for her 1st endeavor at the “Let’s Eat Dinner Together” problem, no 1 answered. In the meantime, Rowoon succeeded on his initial check out, and the woman who opened the door exclaimed that Rowoon was pretty good-looking. Rowoon and Lee Kyung Kyu ongoing onward to a different home, prompting Lee Kyung Kyu to comment that it was useful to have Rowoon on his workforce because of his visuals. While getting completely ready for evening meal at the dwelling they last but not least settled on, Rowoon ongoing to try to assistance the household prepare the food while earning praises for his handsome facial area.

In the meantime, Kim Hye Yoon and Kang Ho Dong also identified success and ended up invited into someone’s home. The mom of the residence commented on how wonderful Kim Hye Yoon was although including, “I was entirely absorbed in ‘SKY Castle‘ though observing it.” She also praised Kim Hye Yoon for her performing techniques, acquiring watched her in MBC’s “Extraordinary You” as effectively.

“Let’s Consume Supper Together” airs each Wednesday at 11 p.m. KST.

