Sh * t’s Dumbest Bag, ‘Lethally Destructive Narcissist’

Hollywood wasted no time in attacking President Donald Trump after he headed for the Oval Office nation, calling for his removal from office after the president announced his plan to contain the Coronavirus and provide relief to Americans. .

Actress Rosanna Arquette was one of the many celebrities to call for an end to Trump’s presidency, saying “his psychosis has normalized, this is more dangerous than ever before the bad empire has to go.” vote blue, no matter what. “

his psychosis is normalized, this is more dangerous than ever, the evil empire has to go … vote for the blue no matter what. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🌎

– Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 12, 2020

Two-and-a-half star Jon Cryer has tweeted “TrumpResign”.

#TrumpResign https://t.co/9czMfZMueo

– Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 12, 2020

In fact, President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night in a live speech from the White House.

“After consulting with our leading government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend every trip from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, “said President Trump. “The European Union has not taken the same precautions and has restricted travel from China and other points of interest. As a result, many travelers in Europe felt like large groups in the United States.”

“These bans apply not only to the large amount of trade and freight, but to a number of other things as we gain approval. All that comes from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing,” President Trump.

Coronavirus cases have hit more than 100 countries on six continents, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that 31 Americans had died from the COVID-19 outbreak and more than 1,000 had died. positive for the disease.

The president also announced plans to see that the Small Business Administration will provide low interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus. He also called on Congress to fund this program for $ 50 million and to help provide the United States with an immediate payroll tax reduction.

But for Hollywood it was a chance to waste the president. Take a look at their shouting cries.

It’s an Al Anon situation. We have been linked to a lethally destructive narcissist. Daddy has a punch and wants to drive, but his mother (GOP / Fox News) is too scared to face him. He calls us to shut up and get in the car. We know people will die.

– Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 12, 2020

Three years ago I say George W. Bush was the worst modern president, but I think with this speech tonight the torch might have passed. Congratulations, Don. It’s officially the biggest shit to ever occupy the Oval Office.

– Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 12, 2020

Trying to fight coronavirus by limiting travel between Europe and the United States is like trying to clear a coffee spill by washing your cup of coffee.

– Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 12, 2020

Trump is now admitting that he is a pandemic, and claims that he had begun the fastest response.

– Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 12, 2020

This will continue to spread at the same exact rate as today. She is doing nothing. None of this holds him back.

– Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 12, 2020

Low energy orange

– Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 12, 2020

