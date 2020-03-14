Shadow Fight 3 Mod Apk (v1.20) + Freeze Enemy + Easy + Obb Data

Hi, Shadow Fight 3 Game Player’s If you’re looking to download Shadow Fight 3 Mod Apk (v1.20.3) + Unlimited Money + Obb Data for Android, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what Shadow Fight 3 Android Specialty and its Mod Apk version will give you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download Shadow Fight 2 Mod Action game Android.

The name of the game

Shadow Fight 2

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Action

user reviews

4.1 out of 5

Current version

v1.20.3

Last update

March 14, 2020

Size

101 MB

Downloading

What is the story of Shadow Fight 3 v1.20.3 Mod Apk

Shadow Fight 3 (MOD Frozen Enemy) is a continuation of Nekki’s favorite “Shadow Fight” RPG. Initially, Shadow Fight 3 seems to be an unusual change in this fighting game layout: The polished dark, realistic style that revived the game’s name, now offers access to rugged and bold 3D designs and originals. The primary character is never an incredible warrior concealed in the darkness, yet another face of the Shadow Squad whose name, sexual orientation and appearance you choose.

Shadow Fight 3 – The boy was one of the best fighters in the empire and mastered all types of fighting styles and various firearms. When everyone else understands the individuality of this warrior. The conflict of this union became more and more until he realized it was too much. Shogun is something that should not be questioned in Japan. Moreover, it is clear that this guy is a shadow who has lost his individuality. Shadow Fight was one of the most powerful games on mobile. Some of the reasons are due to its higher and light caliber movement. We play with him when compared to a console with a streetfighter or on a PC. Bloody Roar, we fought around the stage now.

After years of care about the results of these products, Nekki did not hesitate to produce another variant of the match. This is the expectation of several fans. I’ve noticed many titles that can be very similar to Shadow Fight, and then add players to be fooled by two. However, whenever a version was published, these imitation versions were discarded. Variants are released by modest manufacturers with attractive tools. I have also updated the advice known as Shadow Fight 3 in Nekki, but does not seem to be suitable for players.

It can be said very well that Nekki has greatly improved the game both in the ongoing interaction and in the illustrations, which is a standard among the best updates in the organization of fighting games of this prominent gaming organization. What’s more, based on these elements, Shadow Fight 3 has entered the position of the best combat recession in every phase.

The world of shadows stands on the edge of the Great War. The power that comes from the gates of the shadows many years ago is now a simple source of energy. Shadow energy is everywhere today. Tool and weapon. But not everyone is able to talk about the state of this situation.

The military is a powerful military tribe whose main purpose is to eliminate dangerous energy. People of the dynasty who learned to use them for the benefit of their people. And the mysterious Heralds are goals that are unclear. Three different ways to stay and fight Their war will determine the fate of the world for many years to come. Which side are you on?

Special functions of shadow combat 3

Modern 3D graphics, realistic physics and animation.

Possibility to combine 3 different battle styles into your unique way of playing

Huge collection of various weapons and equipment.

Plenty of special shadow features, allowances and upgrades.

The big map of the world is full of wonderful places and stories that can travel there.

Impressive main story and countless side quests.

Regular themed game programs with unique prizes

Dueling mode. Define the characters of other players (controlled by AI) and rank among the top 100 best players in your country or region.

Create your own fighting style in Shadow Fight 3

Shadow Fight 3 offers you 3 unique battle styles to choose from. Collect new moves, permits, weapons, gear and combine them as you like. Be sharp and beautiful, strong and flattering, mysterious and deadly. Choose a character that will represent your particular gaming technique and personality.

Multiplayer support that you can play with your friends

The community is everything. Therefore, we insist on the importance of cooperative gaming. Shadow Fight 3 offers different types of online modes that can compete with other players. Make a name among your friends. Prove yourself to the clan with good clan heads and give it to glory!

It’s a deep and immersive story

Shadow Fight 3 contains a large number of weapons and armor. If you’ve ever dreamed of having a rare collection of war stuff, now is your time! For the bravest people, the world of shadows has a great reward! Collect epics, combine and upgrade them, equip them with new fatal moves and permits. Fight your enemy in style! It is limited to your imagination.

Shadow Fight 3 revolves around the power struggle of the three legions, the family line, and Herald’s factions. Shadow Squad Squad of Legion will manage Shadow Energy, a robust energy source. If you are charged with energy, your character is ready to use the kind of Shadow to increase speed, power and unlock Shadow Ability. Don’t be happy because your opponent may also notice the ability of darkness

What’s new in the available update

Version 1.20.3 changes

– The long awaited finale of Chapter VII: incredible bosses, scenic locations and top of the story;

– The New Transformation Story Mode: an unexpected storyline and even harder battles that will challenge the most experienced warriors;

– new equipment, including a brand new fighting style, both agile and attractive;

– 3 new title sets, each with a unique combat bonus;

– Fixed several bugs and improved overall game performance.

What users say about Shadow Fight 3 Mod

1. user-: Amazing game with great graphics! One thing I want the game to have. Mythical weapons and armor. And the people who played the year should get a powerful object or something that should show you your appreciation to all the people who supported and played your game (s) that I loved in the 2nd and 1st Shadow Combat. This may be my first favorite game! Thank you, Nikki, for creating such action and awesome games! I would like to fight players in real time and not AI.

2. user-: Excellent game … We played all the chapters and looked forward to the completion of chapter 7. But there is something that needs to be corrected before this happens. With the latest update, menu navigation has become really slow and the game freezes for a few seconds while switching between screens. This never happened with previous versions of the game, which in fact makes the game unplayable. Fix it quickly so I can enjoy the game again as always.

3. user-: This game has beautiful graphics with amazing Eastern style and I absolutely love music (blacksmith shop, Galen Dojo and tournament are my favorites). It’s amazing how the characters are rulers of their weapons, allowing offensive combos you never see in real life. Is it possible for arenas from each completed chapter to be available in combat? It is a pity that you will not see them again after the chapter is completed. Is it because of storage space? I miss.

How to download and set Shadow Fight 3 Mod Apk

If you have already installed Shadow Fight 3 Apk from the Google Play store, you don’t need to download OBB file for installation Mod Apk of Shadow Fight 2.

Follow this step -: If you have Game Obb Data and Apk

First, you need to open File Manager on your phone and go to that path: File Manager / Android / obb / And search com.nekki.shadowfight3 and rename the folder name to com.nekki.shadowfight-mod. (If you don’t, the Obb Data of your game will be deleted) Once you change the folder name, you can uninstall Shadow Fight 3 Apk and download and install it Shadow Fight 3 Mod apk from gotechdaily.com. After you install the game, you can go to: File Manager / Android / obb / and rename the folder name “com.nekki.shadowfight3-Mode“To”com.nekki.shadowfight3“. Then open the game and enjoy it. (be sure to turn off your phone’s internet connection)

To do this, follow these steps: If you do not have an OBB game file and an Apk mod

If the game has not yet been installed on your phone, you should download the Obb File and Shadow Fight 3 mod apk using the Download button below. After downloading the Obb and Mod Apk file, simply extract the Obb zip file Phone internal memory / Android / obb / folder. Next you have to install Mod Shadow Fight 3 Apk. after installing the game simply start and enjoy.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Tweak Enemy

Tweak Enemy Freeze the enemy

Freeze the enemy No ads

No ads Anti-Cheat

Tips for professionals -:

