The moment a millennium, the excellent Kami Dragon rises. Whoever retains the Scroll of a Thousand Prayers can demand the achievement of one desire, the outcomes of which will alter the historical past of Iwagoto (a fictional earth loosely based on feudal Japan) eternally.

Shadow of the Fox, by Julie Kagawa.

416 internet pages



HARLEQUIN Teenager, Fiction.

Yumeko, a fifty percent-human, fifty percent-kitsune (trickster fox), grew up at the isolated Silent Winds temple, qualified by monks to learn and cover her yōkai (supernatural spirit) mother nature. When the temple is razed by a fearsome oni (demon), Yumeko flees with a single portion of the scroll. Just about instantly she bumps into Tatsumi Kage, a brooding (and, of course, attractive) samurai/hitman for the Kage clan who wields a sentient sword possessed by the demon Hakaimono.

Imagining on her ft, Yumeko suggests the two pieces of the scroll have been sent to the Metal Feather temple, and Kage agrees to manual her there, ultimately organizing to steal both for the clan’s daimyo. Together the way they incorporate Okame, a gruff masterless archer the sophisticated Taiyo Daisuke, a grasp swordsman from the ruling clan and Reika, a shrine maiden, to their team.

In essence it’s a journey-pushed story, exactly where the most important plot revolves all around characters acquiring from A to B, beating numerous trials and tribulations on the way. Kagawa dips into some unique elements of Japanese folklore, and our heros experience gaki (hungry ghosts), jorōgumo (fifty percent-girl, fifty percent-spider) and kamaitachi (weasel demons) with sickles for claws. Some of the descriptions will be repetitive for individuals by now familiar with the language, but in the end enthusiasts of sequence like “Inuyasha” or “Dragon Ball” will find a whole lot to like in this book.