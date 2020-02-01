Shadows from Spence-Garcia, Loma-Rigo for Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano

Phil Jay 01/02/2020

WBN women’s fighter of the year 2019, Amanda Serrano, won a matchroom warm-up for a women’s super fight with Katie Taylor in Miami on Thursday.

The seven-division world champion, who is now 38-1-1 with 28 KOs, scored a stop from Simone Aparecida Da Silva in the third round at Meridian at Island Gardens.

Serrano vs. Da Silva was scheduled for an eight-round transfer from DAZN.

The New York star, which was jointly promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Matchroom Boxing USA, dominated the action.

The Puerto Rican dropped Da Silva late in the second round. She then punished her in the third with a head and body shot until the referee stopped the competition 53 seconds before the end.

“I’m glad I got the ringwork after spending the last two months exclusively on wrestling and Jiujitsu for my canceled mixed martial arts fight,” said Serrano.

“Thanks to my promoter Lou DiBella, whom I called and said I had to stay active. As always, he got through.

“My opponent was tough and playful. She had fought against the very talented Tiara Brown just last month, so we knew that she was not only in a fighting form, but also steadfast to keep up with Brown.

“We wanted the work. When I was fighting Heather Hardy, I took my foot off the gas after the first lap. With this girl, I showed that when I see that you are hurt, it is time to graduate.

“True fight fans knew the difference. I’m happy with my coach Jordan’s decisions about what to do in the ring. His insanity always has a method. “

WBN understands that a clash with Taylor had been arranged before the Da Silva fight. It is expected to fall in March or April 2020.

Although the fight is one of the greatest fights for both women, it is characterized by Errol Spence Jr. against Mikey Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Here’s why.

Taylor is a super light bonafide (140 pounds) who has successfully climbed from an easy run. On the other hand, Serrano didn’t fight flyweight (115 pounds) until January 2019.

When Serrano found out about a possible fight with Taylor, she quickly increased the weights to 131. But to be honest, she’s nowhere near 140 pounds.

The clash is made easy to complement Taylor’s legacy, just as Spence vs. Garcia and Loma vs. Rigo were.

Garcia was never a welterweight when he lost to Spence, just as Rigo wasn’t a super featherweight when Lomachenko stopped him.

Taylor is a big favorite and has everything on her side. Serrano is the outsider, even though he’s an experienced and incredible champion.

If Serrano and DiBella rock the boat and want to upset Taylor, they should push for the fight to take place at 1pm – at least.

I’m afraid that can never happen.

The swaying Serrano is a natural featherweight. This almost gives Taylor a decisive advantage. The Irishman may have more than that on Battle Night.

For my money, Taylor would rather fight Cecilia Braekhus with a catchweight of around 142 or 143 pounds. But that can come later – who knows?

PAYDAY

Serrano is currently all about Taylor and the biggest payday in her career.

The organizer Lou DiBella confirmed that the encounter is about to be officially announced.

“Amanda Serrano’s appearance against Simone Da Silva was another reminder that she is the most dangerous woman in boxing,” said DiBella.

“She’ll prove that against Katie Taylor when they meet in the women’s boxing Super Bowl.”

