[shafie-rejects-report-saying-his-rep-turned-away-from-meeting-agong]

File image shows customers of the media covering the arrival of federal lawmakers for individual viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at Istana Negara, February 25, 2020 ― Photograph by Radzi Razak

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 26 — Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has denied a news report purporting that he sent a representative as an alternative of personally conference the Yang di-Pertuan Agong along with other federal lawmakers.

Apart from proclaiming that Shafie did not go to the Istana Negara currently, the information portal also noted that his consultant was barred from meeting Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah.

“It is not real that he had despatched a representative who was turned absent,” according to a statement issued at about 10pm by the Sabah main minister’s business office, which also affirmed his attendance at the palace this evening.

The news portal quoted an unnamed “Istana Negara official” as professing Shafie and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Mohamed Nazri Aziz ended up the only two MPs who did not meet the Agong to indicate their selection for the primary minister.

The Agong polled federal lawmakers yesterday and right now to decide who amongst them commanded the aid of the majority needed to become the key minister.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as the primary minister on Monday but is continuing on in an interim capability right until a successor is named.