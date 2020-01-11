Shaggy declined to appear on Rihanna’s new album

Loading...

In a career move that may not be particularly booming or fantastic, shaggy has announced that he has declined a guest appearance at the upcoming one Rihanna Album.

Rihanna’s ninth album, which has been in the works for some time, is said to be heavily inspired by reggae and dancehall, making Shaggy an easy addition to a featured spot.

Her people approached him, but the catch was that they had asked him to audition first, and he had no interest in it. He told the Daily Star:

“You contacted me about the Rihanna project, yes. There are a lot of great people involved, but for me I didn’t have to audition to be on the record. I leave that to the younger boys. But after everything I hear, it should be good. “

It’s possible to see both sides here – as an artist with a career spanning three decades, Shaggy probably wasn’t thrilled to be asked to prove himself, but on the other hand, it’s RIHANNA we’re talking about, so you do what you do. I have to do it.

Either way, he doesn’t seem to have hard feelings and says the release:

“It’s a healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place, but we need as many people as possible to make this art form. If it gets crossed and becomes popular with artists from other genres and cultures, it can only be a good thing.”

