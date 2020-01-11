Shaggy reveals that he has rejected Rihanna’s invitation to come on her new album because she asked him to audition – Up News Info

Loading...

# Roommates, we know the Navy is getting impatient every day and constantly waiting for Rihanna to release her next album, “R9, quot; Riri allegedly gives us an album influenced by reggae full of some heavy weights of the genre, but that contains no dancehall legend Shaggy because he allegedly rejected Rihanna because of her surprising request.

The @ People magazine reports that Rihanna approached Shaggy to collaborate on “R9”, which is said to have ended but has not yet been released, but she has rejected it because she allegedly wanted to audition for a position in the concept. During a recent interview with a British media outlet, Shaggy was asked about his participation in the album and then revealed what really happened.

Shaggy explained things this way:

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes. Many excellent people are involved, but for me I didn’t have to do an audition to get on the record, I leave it to the younger ones. But from what I heard, it should be good.

Shaggy made it clear that there is no resentment about the two not having the chance to work together this time, and also acknowledging that a star as big as Rihanna doing reggae is a great way to get even more known.

He confirmed:

“It’s a healthy competition. Dancehall is in a good place, but we need as many people as possible to make this art form. When it crosses and becomes popular with artists of other genres and cultures, that can only be good.”

Rihanna left fans devastated when she didn’t release the expected album before the end of the year as promised, and so far no new release date has been announced.

