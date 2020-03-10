Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are furious at Holi in this 2000 comeback video. Watch Here – bollywood

Director Subhash Ghai has shared on the occasion Holi a return video of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. The video, shot in 2000, shows Shah Rukh and Gauri celebrating the color festival together.

Ghai tweeted on Tuesday, “SRK, Gauri n friends at a subhash ghaya party at a HOLI party at a cottage in Meghna, Mumbai Island with mud 2000.” The 10-minute video shows Shah Rukh and Gauri playing with colors, and at one point Shah Rukh is thrown into a shallow pool of water. The centerpiece of the video is dancing together.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, actors Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai took to social media to wish their fans a happy Holi. While Aamir shared pictures of his wife, Kiran Rao, and their son, Azad Rao Khan, Aishwarya shared photos of himself with Aaradhya’s daughter, posing with Holik Dehen’s fire in the background.

Shah Ruh fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next movie. The actor was last seen in Critical and Commercial Disappointment, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh has been linked with recent films by Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK and Atlee in recent months, though an official announcement has yet to be made.

Bollywood kicked off its celebration at Holi this year with a celebratory party in Ambanis, attended by everyone, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

