Shaheen Bagh marks janata curfew by holding ‘symbolic protest’, petrol bomb hurled at it

Protesters have remaining footwear on the benches at Shaheen Bagh to mark Sunday’s janata curfew | Photo: By specific arrangement

New Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh in the capital are continuing with their demonstration against the Citizenship Modification Act in symbolic trend Sunday, as the place shuts down for a 14-hour ‘janata curfew’ to battle the unfold of the coronavirus.

The protesters experienced at first introduced that they would continue as typical on the day of the curfew called by PM Narendra Modi in a Television broadcast Thursday. Nevertheless, as the appointed hour of 7am approached Sunday, protesters vacated the web page, as a substitute laying out their slippers and footwear on the huge benches to mark their symbolic presence.

“We are not ending the protest, arrive what may possibly. But we are aware of the risk of the coronavirus. So, we adopted this manner of protest for the day,” Khurshid Alam, a person of the organisers of the protest, advised ThePrint.

Alam extra that women about 60 and children experienced currently been disallowed from the site, with no protester allowed to sit-in for more than 4 several hours.

“Today, only five gals will be protesting at a time,” said yet another organiser, Ritu Kaushik, adding that the regular protest will resume immediately after the janata curfew finishes at 9pm.

Hearth scare immediately after petrol bomb hurled

The early morning of the curfew was also marked by a hearth scare at the Shaheen Bagh protest web-site, as a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown around one of the protest barricades.

Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh allege that a petrol bomb was hurled nearby the anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest web site now pic.twitter.com/tHVzQfmKii

— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

“We really don’t know who it was. An individual on a bicycle arrived with some petrol and did this. But locals quickly controlled the predicament and doused the hearth,” Kaushik explained, introducing that the unidentified assailant fled the scene.

No injuries are claimed to have taken area.

