Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban on assembly over coronavirus: Kejriwal – News in India

The ban on gathering more than 50 people in Delhi to stop the spread of coronaviruses will include protests, including one against Shaheen Bagh’s amended citizenship law, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal announced new steps during a press conference after reviewing city government efforts to stop the spread of coronaviruses.

“It will apply to everyone. Whether it is a protest or anything else, people will have to follow it, “the Chief Minister said while answering a reporter’s question.

Shaheen Bagh protesters, who have turned three months into their active agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said they would continue the demonstration with the necessary health precautions.

Their announcement came despite advice to avoid public gatherings to control the spread of Covid-19. Delhi has so far reported only seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, including two patients who recovered and were discharged. One person, a 68-year-old woman, died last week.

The Delhi government last Friday ordered a ban on gathering more than 200 people, including sports events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked people to avoid public gatherings and maintain “social distance” as a preventative measure.

The government also closed all cinemas, schools and colleges by March 31.

Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the protests, Shaheen Bagh, said the protesters respected the ban imposed by the government on cinemas and at events such as the IPL.

“But they are a form of fun while our upset is about our fight for survival. It can’t be compared,” Emad said.

“We will not make any decision to protest unless the Supreme Court orders us to do so,” said advocate Anwar Siddiqui, a member of their legal team.

Hundreds of people blocked the main road no. 13 A in Shaheen Bagh dated December 15, 2019 in protest of citizenship laws and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They refused to vacate the place unless the CAA was abolished.

They also conducted a dialogue with interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court who made their report to the highest court last month. The matter was listed at the March 23 hearing.

The amended act expedites the citizenship of non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

In the Supreme Court, the law was challenged for exclusivity and based on religion, which resulted in widespread protests across India.

