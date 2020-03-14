Shaheen Bagh protests despite health risk – News from India

Despite advice to avoid public gatherings to control the spread of Covid-19, Shaheen Bagh protesters, who have been campaigning against the Citizenship Amendment Act for almost 90 days, said they would continue the demonstration, taking necessary health care Precautions.

That comes on a day when the Delhi government has ordered a ban on any formal gathering of more than 200 people, including sports events like the Indian Premier League (IPL). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday asked people to avoid public gatherings and to hold “social distance” as a preventative measure. Asked if the order would apply to the ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh, he said, “It (the removal of the protesters) will have to be done by the central government.”

“Yesterday, we issued an order to close all movie theaters, schools and colleges by March 31. Today, by second order, we have banned any sports gatherings, seminars and conferences with 200 or more people. In addition, if people are still meeting, in large numbers, we can only pity them for not doing so. Public health should be paramount, “Sisodia said.

Responding to government advice, Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the protests, Shaheen Bagh, said: “We respect the ban the government has introduced in movie theaters and at events such as the IPL. But they are a form of fun while our upset about our fight for survival. It can’t be compared. ”

Attorney Anwar Siddiqui, a member of their legal team, said: “We will not make any protest decision unless the Supreme Court orders us to do so.”

In protest against the Citizenship and Amendments Act and the National Register of Citizens, hundreds of locals blocked thoroughfare no. 13 A – linking southern Delhi with Noida – in Shaheen Bagh on December 15, 2019. In the three months that have passed, protesters have refused to leave the site unless the CAA is abolished.

They also conducted a dialogue with interlocutors named by the Supreme Court who presented their report to the apex court last month. The matter was listed at the March 23 hearing. Several on-site protesters said they were waiting for the SC directive to decide on a future course.

The CAA is rapidly gaining the citizenship of non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014. The law has been challenged in the Supreme Court for exclusivity and based on religion, which has resulted. in widespread protests across India.

Because Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, health experts said exposure to a large set increases the chances of it becoming infected. “People from all walks of life attend these gatherings. They may have had some contact with those in the affected areas or with those who have been in contact with the affected. This can make the virus spread faster. The risk can be reduced if the contact is with foreigners restricted and protesters educated about the disease so that they recognize the symptoms and go for examinations and practice respiratory etiquette and hygiene, “said Dr. Jugal Kishore, Head of Community Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Organizers said they were running coronavirus awareness programs and educating protesters to wash their hands and take other precautions. They discuss the possibility of holding a “more controlled gathering” as a preventative measure. “We will also install floor cleaners at the protest site,” Emad said.

But doctors offer a note of caution. “A large public gathering is not a good idea and should not be encouraged. It should be stopped as much as possible because it is a risk factor in the current circumstances, ”said Dr. Nevin Kishore, Head of the Department of Bronchology at Max Superspeciality Hospital, Saket.

