Shahi Imam of Delhi, Jama Masjid, invites people to offer prayer at home during Ramadan in the midst of Covid-19 – more lifestyle

As the holy month of Ramzan is likely to start on April 25, religious leaders of the Muslim community have urged people to offer prayers at home and avoid any social gatherings amid the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Shahi imam from Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Buhari said on Thursday that the virus could be eradicated if people strictly followed locking norms.

“If we follow government instructions, we will eradicate COVID-19 soon. The holy month of Ramzan should begin shortly. You have to offer yourself at home, and social distance must be maintained. By following it, we will be able to protect everyone,” Buhari said.

Moulana Md Shafik Qasmi, an imam from Calcutta, Nakhuda mosques, also asked people to go out of their homes only when absolutely necessary.

“The holy month of Ramzan will begin shortly; it is necessary to observe social distancing and leave the house only when absolutely necessary. During Ramzan, people must follow government-issued instructions, which must be followed during the closure. Avoid any social gatherings , including iftar parties. Watch out for the poor and needy, “said Maulana Qasmi.

Ramzan will start watching the month of April 24. April 25 will be the first day of Rose.

