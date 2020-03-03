[shahidan:-perlis-bn-mps-all-set-to-support-muhyiddin-rebuild-nation]

Perlis BN chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said they would do their component to assistance maintenance the ‘damage’ carried out until eventually now, like the hike in costs of goods. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

PADANG BESAR, March three ― All Barisan Nasional (BN) customers of Parliament (MPs) in Perlis will proceed to stand by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and toss their help at the rear of his attempts to rebuild the country.

Perlis BN chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is also the Arau MP, stated they would do their aspect to support maintenance the “damage” done until finally now, like the hike in rates of items.

“We have witnessed all sorts of destruction, like the rise in costs of merchandise, stoking the flames of racial hearth, falling inventory sector. We do not want these matters to transpire,” he informed the media soon after attending the Ceramah Perdana Muafakat Nasional programme at Kampung Padang Pauh Utara near listed here last evening.

Meanwhile, Shahidan strenuously denied statements that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs experienced the majority to form the governing administration.

“Not real (about the the vast majority assistance), if they really had the majority aid, the current appointment of the new prime minister would have not taken put,” he claimed with out elaborating. ― Bernama