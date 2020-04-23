The fierce homosexual artist Shahin Shahablou, who fled from Iran to London to live alone, has died of a coronavirus.

Shahablou left Iran, where homosexuality is illegal, in Britain in 2011. He received the opportunity to become a fugitive and became an artist.

He died last week, April 15, from a coronavirus infection, just months after meeting his friend Kevin Lismore, Buzzfeed News’ Patrick Strudwick says.

“He really wants someone he can share his life with,” Lismore told Buzzfeed. “He added that he would not find a partner in Iran; that was just sex. But he had a lifelong friend.”

Lismore said “something very special” had happened between them, and Shahablou believed that meeting and falling in love with what would happen.

“That’s the worst thing, losing him soon,” Lismore said. “I feel so unfair about her and me, and about her friends and family. It’s sad.”

David Gleeson, a partner at Shahablou’s, says he thinks he will take back Iran, but his relatives feel he should stay in London, the city he came to call.

Shahablou had a long and varied career as an artist. In London, he worked for an independent firm in organizations such as Amnesty International.

Photography was her first love, and she made her own career in Britain.

Sadly, he has faced financial difficulties throughout his time in the UK. His friends say he refused to ask for the money he was supposed to pay for his job, but also preferred to pursue other business ventures, instead focusing on the job he cares about.

He had been working in a supermarket at the end of his life for a living, but painting was his first love.

Shahablou was a prominent figure in the LGBT + community in central London, where he lived for a long time. He devoted much of his career to photography in the area.

She was scared when the coronavirus epidemic hit the UK because she had asthma and a thin heart.

He went to the hospital last month but was later removed. Then, on March 27, an ambulance was called and Shahablou spent the remainder of his days in the hospital emergency room.