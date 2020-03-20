Shahs Of Sunset star Reza Farahan was criticized for claiming her co-star “had ten abortions,”;

Shahs of Sunset gained popularity in Bravo because of the ridiculous friendship between Mercedes Javid and Reza Farahan. Unfortunately, the two are no longer friends and their animosity recently went too far.

MJ and Reza confront each other over rumors that it was she who instructed Ali Ashuri to say that Reza’s husband was playing naked Jenga with other men and that he was sexually harassing her.

The confrontation between Farahan and Ashur happened while MJ was in the ICU after giving birth to her first child. Reza called Mj to the hospital to talk about what happened and asked if she was the master behind the drama.

I just finished the episode. I’m in shock !! Now I understand why MJ said in the WWHL that there is no chance of repairing their friendship. Reza is a terrible friend and what she said was unforgivable. #TeamMJ

Javid was clearly upset that the person she calls the best friend of three decades wanted to talk about the incident while she was almost on her deathbed.

The two clashed at a pool party where Mercedes ended up throwing water on her friend’s face. For his part, he howled in front of the audience that his uterus blew because he had ten abortions.

The young mom tweeted for the moment with fans who were shocked and outraged by what they heard.

“Did Reza just tell MJ” You had 10 abortions? Your womb exploded because you had 10 abortions! You should be fired from this show. OMG! I’ve never heard anything so unpleasant in my life. I am very hurt for MJ Human What a filthy and filthy man, “said one.

Shahs of Sunset Reza Farahan criticizes for unhealthy abortion joke about longtime Mercedes friend MJ ‘Javid 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/oRUZ0xVV07

This viewer was drawn to say: ‘@BravoTV You’ve fired people for bothering, lying, etc. Time to shoot @RezaFarahan Words do not adequately express how invalid his comment was. Eufhoric Reza does not want to be a father, no child should be raised by such shit. Sorry @MercedesJavid #ShahsOfSunset “.

What did you think of the last episode?

