Shailene Woodley calls the secret life ‘one of the hardest things’ she has ever done

Shailene Woodley returns to the time of his birth through his pregnant teenager, Amy Juergens, in “The Secret Life of the American teenager,” the role that shaped his career.

In a joint interview full of anxious people, the 28-year-old actress described her experience in the ABC family drama as “one of the hardest things” she has ever done. According to Woodley, it was his legal duty to continue filming the series even though he “disagreed” with several messages during the show’s season.

“When I signed up for the ‘Secret Life’ section, I read [three] sections and signed a six-year contract. [Those times] everyone went home,” he recalled. “I had a friend in high school who was pregnant. It seemed like everything I wanted to send to the world.”

The series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, has advanced into previous seasons. However, as the years passed, the show preached the idea of ​​more sex, including people redeeming themselves for marriage, because some were ashamed of sex.

“There was a lot of stuff written that wasn’t done in the script and not just me, but a lot of the cast, it didn’t fit,” Woodley recalled. “There was a push-up system that was different than mine. But naturally I was kept there. To this day it’s been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Calling more about my own belief system.”

After “Secret Life,” Woodley has starred in a number of films over the years including “The Fault in Our Stars” and the “Divergent” franchise.

“I lost my virginity like three times on screen!” he told Bustle. “I lost my virginity in such an unbelievable, infinite way, [so] that I find it very difficult to play these characters and show the girl I can expect.”

Woodley also drew painful experiences from a previously unhealthy relationship to her role as Jane Chapman’s killer “Great little lie.”

“I have been experiencing a lot of anxiety. I interpreted [d] my own trauma from their experience in the best way I know how,” he explained. “There have been times in my own life that [I] want to experience something with someone, but you’re scared of it no matter what it is [that] you stop yourself from.”

The “The Spectacular Now” star said she has shown much of her healing in open relationships.

“I had couples who taught me about my body and my emotional connection to sex,” she recalls. “That’s how I felt when I was healing my sexuality – when this beautiful man came into my life and helped me through this journey. I love sex. I think it’s one of those it’s the most rewarding experience and the most respectful and the most rewarding. We have. “

Woodley first announced his involvement in an open relationship in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month.

“Listen, I am a person who has had an amazing relationship and a wonderful relationship with my life,” he told the book. “I think in a day and age where there should be no rules except those created by two partners – or three people, whatever floats your boat!”

“But there has to be a level of responsibility in the relationship that exists, and the responsibility is integrity, communication and trust,” he said. “Besides, we have no work to do with their lives.”

