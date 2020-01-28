Shake Shack boss John Karangis explains the burger business

Shake Shacks Chick’n Shack Sandwich. (Shake shack)

Mainly thanks to a product enriched with buttermilk that Popeyes released in mid-August and led to long lines, Twitter war and at least one death, 2019 was undoubtedly the year of the chicken sandwich.

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich was so popular that within two weeks it was sold out and some chicken-crazy customers were looking for alternatives at other companies like Chick-Crazed. Fil-A, Wendy’s and McDonald’s.

Another restaurant that was hit by angry Popeyes customers? Shake Shack that serves a crunchy little number called Chick’n Shack.

“I think with the launch of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich and a couple of really positive reviews, this has helped put the overall chicken category in the spotlight more than before,” said Shake Shack chief and culinary innovation vice president John Karangis, tells InsideHook. “We’ve been telling our own chicken story for some time, but we’re always looking for ways to improve all of our menu items, and it was no different.”

While Shake Shack has no immediate plans to change its chicken sandwich or offer a spicy version that resembles one of Popeyes’ offerings, Karangis has not ruled out that the Chick’n Shack will be reworked at some point in the future.

What sounds less likely is that plant-based burgers, which also took a moment in 2019 with Burger King’s launch of the Impossible Whopper, will appear on Shake Shack’s menu in the near future.

“We don’t have the culinary feeling that it’s time to explore it now, but that doesn’t mean we won’t investigate in the future,” says Karangis. “It was incredibly interesting to see and experience what happened with plants last year. We listen a lot, we taste a lot, we evaluate internally and we learn. We will continue to watch and learn how things go on. I don’t think they’ll be leaving soon. “

For Karangis and Shake Shack, the reluctance of vegetable burgers is not related to taste. “I think there are many similarities between vegetable and meat flavors,” he says. “Personally, I’m still struggling to wrap my head around the ingredients myself as I continue to learn what they are and how they do what they do. At Shake Shack, we have always made sure that the ingredients are at the heart of what we do and who we are. We want to make sure we know what these ingredients are, where they come from, who these suppliers are, who these farmers are. “

As Karangis notes, making a great burger is impossible if you don’t have great ingredients. “It just won’t work because there are so few elements on a burger,” he says. “You can’t hide anywhere with a burger. During a large part of my career I cooked food, especially when I was young, it was very complicated. It had a lot of ingredients on it. If something wasn’t really done well or the quality of one of them Things didn’t peak, there were so many other things on the plate that could make up for it. There’s no place to hide with a burger. It depends on the ingredients first. “

The ShackMeister Burger, a 100 percent Angus Beef Cheeseburger with beer-marinated, crispy shallots and Shack Sauce, originally launched in 2014 but temporarily returning to the Shake Shack menu earlier this month, shows the emphasis on ingredients ,

How do Karangis and his team determine whether they want to include an item like the ShackMeister burger in Shake Shack’s menu again?

“First of all, it has to be delicious,” says Karangis. “There have to be ingredients that represent us holistically and that we are really proud of. Of course we want to make sure that we can commit to consistent execution. We hope that our guests will love it. If it is something, that we love and that is full of great ingredients that work really well is not enough. Our goal is to ensure that there is a level of consistency that we can maintain consistently. “

For a growing chain like Shake Shack, which now has more than 275 locations in countries like the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, Japan and the Philippines, consistency at all levels is key.

“It is a big challenge for us to meet the expectations, which continue to increase over time,” says Karangis. “I think guests are very different in some ways now than they were five years ago. There is a constant desire to be great. I see this in the food world as a whole and not only because we are in this gourmet segment think that we are at the price point where that changes. I think people in general are looking for a better experience in a Michelin starred restaurant and people are looking for a better experience in our restaurant. And so we love it. How unfortunate would it be if you were looking for a less great experience? “

