Shaken by the Kobe quake, Peruvian is working to help Hyogo’s Spanish speakers in times of disaster

Roxana Oshiro, a Peruvian of Japanese descent, came to Japan in 1991 and lived in a dormitory in Kobe with her husband and child when the great Hanshin earthquake shook the region in 1995.

After a violent jerk, she desperately kicked the door and left the dormitory, which was run by her husband’s employer.

“I didn’t understand Japanese at the time and the only word I understood on some shows was tsunami,” said Oshiro. “That said, a tsunami came, I panicked and cried.”

With the help of the local residents, she managed to get to a middle school that served as a shelter. “But I wasn’t sure if I had the right to stay there since I was a foreigner,” she said.

Fearing she might be asked to leave, she couldn’t even queue up to eat. She stayed in a car for two weeks.

She thought about going back to her home country, but decided to stay after seeing how people in emergency shelters supported each other.

After interviewing a group of citizens about her child, who was in elementary school at the time, she found that there were many others like her who faced difficulties due to language barriers and cultural differences.

In 2000, she founded the Hyogo Latin Community, a support group for Spanish-speaking people, in Kobes Nagata Ward. The group publishes a monthly magazine in Spanish to provide community information and organizes Spanish courses and counseling sessions.

The group also produces a weekly Spanish program for FMYY, a local multilingual internet radio station.

“We want to help our fellow human beings,” said Oshiro.

Then came the great earthquake in eastern Japan in 2011. Some of her foreign roommates could not collect accurate information and returned to their countries. The group was flooded with calls from many people who panicked for information.

“It had been more than a decade since the great Hanshin earthquake, and yet we were completely unprepared,” said Oshiro.

In 2018, the group published a manual on disaster prevention in Spanish, which used illustrations to explain information about emergency shelters and ways to prevent furniture from falling over.

The group distributed the manual to 27 prefectures. Civil protection seminars are also held, for example Christmas celebrations in the community, where many people gather.

When Typhoon Hagibis approached Japan last fall, Oshiro provided information, including the typhoon’s projected path and the predicted damage on Internet radio. She showed the map of Japan during the program – which was also shown on YouTube – and described the locations of places like Kanto and Tokai that are often mentioned in weather forecasts. The group’s Facebook page was filled with appreciative comments from South Americans living in Aichi and Tokyo.

“It is important for someone like Roxana to speak up and increase the presence of foreigners living in Japan,” said Chiaki Kim, who heads FMYY. “If they get the necessary information and take action, they can help other people and play a role in disaster prevention in communities.”

To provide foreigners with a wide range of information in the event of a disaster, the government encourages local authorities to set up disaster relief centers that offer multilingual services.

Although the establishment of such centers is not mandatory, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, around 80 percent of the 47 prefectures and 20 municipalities designated by regulations have made preparations to open such centers in the event of natural disasters.

The Aichi prefectural government signed an agreement with the Aichi International Association in spring 2015 to operate such a center together in the event of a disaster. Under the agreement, upon request from disaster areas and evacuation centers, volunteers who speak languages ​​such as English, Chinese, and Spanish will provide translation, interpreting, and advisory services on disaster-related information.

In Aichi, the cities of Nagoya and Nishio will set up such centers separately from those of the prefectural government.

“Many communities have difficulty finding interpreters and translators, so they can only provide logistical support when it comes to helping foreigners,” said an official from the Aichi government.

Mie and Gifu prefectural governments also plan to set up such centers. In fiscal year 2018, the Mie Prefecture government started training for residents who speak foreign languages ​​or are interested in helping foreigners. After receiving some tips for translating disaster information into other languages ​​or simple Japanese, they will be registered as supporters who will be forwarded to the centers.

A total of 155 people were registered as volunteers in Gifu last June to offer services in 13 languages.

In this section you will find topics and problems from the Chubu region covered by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original article was published on January 15th.

