‘Shaken to my core’: a man brutally kills a pukeko in front of a woman in Mt Albert

WARNING: painful content

A woman says she was “shaken up” this morning after watching a man brutally kill a pukeko on an alley in the central Auckland suburb of Mount Albert.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was chatting with her neighbor at the top of the aisle when a pukeko chick passed by.

Next closely, a man climbed on a bicycle in pursuit of the bird.

He managed to catch the chick and started hitting the bird hard on the concrete path, eventually killing him.

“He was manic, completely manic. I was yelling at him and he didn’t answer,” the woman told Herald.

She believes that the man separated the pukeko chick from his mother and chased him with the intention of killing.

The woman says that a man with the same description did the same thing in front of her friend, who also lives on the same street, last week.

“These are not isolated cases,” said the woman.

“He is disturbed, dangerous and he will do it again,” she added. “It could be cats, it could be dogs … it could be children.”

On these two occasions, the man, who the witness believes to be an inhabitant of Mount Albert, left by bicycle with the dead bird.

The woman says the incident was reported to the police and the SPCA.

Police confirmed that they received a report around 11 am “from someone who allegedly mistreated an animal”.

The SPCA was contacted for comments.

