Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honor Kobe Bryant and honor Latin culture in Super Bowl halftime show

SAN FRANCISCO – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their halftime Super Bowl show would pay tribute to Latin American culture, promising a joint performance that has a stimulating message and will also be remembered by the NBA icon , Kobe Bryant.

Lopez and Shakira held a press conference on Thursday before Sunday’s big game in Miami, explaining to the media that they worked hard to put together a high-energy 12-minute performance before the San Francisco 49ers faced the Chiefs from Kansas City to Hard Rock. Stadium.

“When I lived in Barranquilla, my hometown, as a little girl, no one would have thought I would be playing the Super Bowl,” said Colombian singer Shakira. “It would be so hard to believe. And it’s a reality today, now. I think it’s a tangible example of how everything is really possible and I think what matters is the size dreams.”

Shakira and Lopez have separately released a number of hits that have dominated the pop and Latin charts over the past two decades. Rehearsing a few days ago, Lopez said that his handsome Alex Rodriguez had come in tears to let him know that Bryant, a friend of his, had died. Lopez said Thursday that she wants to send love and support to Bryant’s wife and family.

“We must love people when they are here and not wait,” said Lopez. “I think of Vanessa as a mom and the loss of her best friend and partner and the loss of her child, you know, how terrible it must be for her right now, and I just wanted to send the message and pray that God will guide her at all times because she has three other babies to care for. “

Bryant had attended concerts by Lopez and Shakira, the singers said Thursday. Shakira added that they want to honor his legacy on Sunday.

“Life is so fragile. And that is why we have to live every moment as intensely as possible,” said Shakira. “And I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. And we will celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he will be very proud to see the message that we will try to convey on stage.”

The singers also want to celebrate the women and the Latin community with their performance. Lopez noted that for the first time two Latinas are headlining at halftime.

“This one statement gives me power. When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, of being able to have this (and) to see that two Latinas (are doing it) in this country right now, it’s just very stimulating for us, “said Lopez, born in New York to Puerto Rican parents.

Sunday will mark the first half-time show to be orchestrated under the direction of Jay-Z and Roc Nation thanks to their new entertainment partnership with the NFL. The singers said they were extremely excited but also a little nervous about the performance.

“I had until 4 am last night trying on a pair of shorts and some kind of tear because they didn’t fit. So it’s scary but also exhilarating,” said Shakira.

“It’s really a ride,” added Lopez.

“The relief factor is that they’re going to be people out there and it’s our people who encourage us, the fans, and it’s in Miami,” said Shakira as the audience cheered loudly.

“And it’s so, so special because Miami is a city full of energy, it’s an important nest for the Latin American community and it’s a viable city for me because a big part of my career was forged here. And it’s also going to be my birthday too, so happy birthday to me. ”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.