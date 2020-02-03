Shakira’s meme in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show actually has meaning – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8011%

% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8012%

Shakira took a moment during her performance in the 2020 Super Bowl rest time to move her tongue while making a noise.

% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8013 %% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8014%

% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8015%

% MINIFYHTML5607eb0a87b726e3b2ef486f4b2cff8016%

The moment immediately became a meme and mocked online, and people compared it to SpongeBob’s call of victory, among other things. But because many people chose to enjoy the moment, others pointed to the story behind the sound. The sound I made was called Zaghrouta.

The American Association of Tunisia describes zaghrouta as follows:

“It is a form of a long, hesitant and high voice that represents vibrations of joy. It is produced by broadcasting a high and high voice, accompanied by a rapid movement of the tongue forwards and backwards.”

MORE: View the 2020 Super Bowl rest time show with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3c/4b/shakira-meme-ftr_1rlacc7m94c631rs9akq029b39.png?t=157064704,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80

Coming in because I know everyone will be joking about this for days: this is a popular Arab tradition, called zaghrouta, used to express joy in parties. I couldn’t have picked a better Super Bowl act in the melting pot in Miami and this was a nice gesture. https://t.co/q1H9l8UpQ5

– Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) 3 February 2020

Shakira, who celebrated her 43rd birthday at the Super Bowl, is Lebanese-Colombian and included aspects of Middle Eastern culture in her performance. de zaghrouta It was only part of the rest period.

You really have to understand how great Shakira’s performance was for the Middle East community. He had belly dance, a mewiz and a derbeke, he played “Ojos Asi, quot; that was one of the few Shakira songs with Arabic, he made a Zaghrouta, all love on the biggest stage

– Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧 (@DanielGHajjar) 3 February 2020

MORE: Social networks respond to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira’s father, William Chadid, is Lebanese and she has mentioned in the past how her culture influences her performance.

“I am a merger. That’s my person. I am a fusion between black and white, between pop and rock, between cultures, between my Lebanese father and my mother’s Spanish blood, Colombian folklore and Arabic dance that I love and American music, “he told Faze Magazine. ” I was born and raised in Colombia, but I heard bands like Led Zeppelin, The Cure, The Police, The Beatles and Nirvana. I was so in love with that rock sound, but at the same time because my father is 100% Lebanese, I am dedicated to Arabic tastes and sounds. “

Although Shakira’s voice seemed out of place during their performance, there was a good reason behind it.