Shakira’s Super Bowl Licky Licky Tongue Moment has melted the internet

It was decided: ShakiraIs the official Super Bowl winner.

That afternoon the Colombian megastar joined his colleague J-Lo at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and, while it was a breathtaking performance by the duo (check out the re-cap here), a moment from Shakira, who’s just called “licky-licky death-” can be designated. Looking at the camera has caused the most priceless reactions.

The sheer strength, precision, and movement of Shakira’s tongue muscles was praised by everyone, and it was the fun people of the world who saluted with content. From bad first kisses to SpongeBob’s magical shell to a real sore loser after a fight, we were given some bloody, incredible interpretations of the Shakira that GIF does. So, without further ado, check out some of the best reactions to the newest welcome meme on the internet: Shakira does the leak-leak game.

What the bottom of my ram bowl sees at the end of dinner pic.twitter.com/lAHaiOqdfo

– Remy Hii (@RemyHii) February 3, 2020

When men finally ask women what they want. #SuperBowlHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/FBZt4b33Q0

– Tony Revolori (@TonyRevolori) February 3, 2020

When the Magic Conch Shell spoke: pic.twitter.com/SWGvSelg8M

– SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) February 3, 2020

I’m kissing a girl for the first time pic.twitter.com/1bg8dUHkn2

– Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) February 3, 2020

I’m done ???? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/tcLJKvxTFU

– Dylan (@DylansRawTake), February 3, 2020

I to everyone if I’m right pic.twitter.com/Zd3ZpAWgnF

– Kelsey Trainor (@ ktrain_11), February 3, 2020

If you hit the person in front of you with a red shell in Mario Kart and cross the finish line first. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/W2rOu0mm1i

– Mikey Piff (@MikeyPiff) February 3, 2020

I’m singing for the first time “just because I don’t really think about it and think about it” # PepsiHalftime # SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ekOiLGsdK7

– ???? (@lightperrysk) February 3, 2020

What my microwave sees while I wait for my food:

# SuperBowl2020 #Shakira pic.twitter.com/Da0JaF0fOZ

– Taylor Lumpkin (@ T_Lumpkin47ABC) February 3, 2020

I have to sign out for a moment. This is too much.