‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna showed why the show went off-air because of the actual broadcast.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, classic shows have returned to television and one of them is our beloved superpower. Since the show returned to television, Mukesh Khanna has been in the headlines. Mighty is the first Indian superhero and we are all watching him.

In a recent interview, Mukesh reiterated the whole experience of playing the character of Mighty. This program aired on १ 1997 in 1997 and runs until March २०० 2005. He also talked about the red and golden power dress and discovered that the chakra was inspired by the chaotic cycle, which is the fourth primary chakra.

‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna showed the real reason why the show was behind the Air.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “When we were thinking about design, we also talked to a famous designer. She had already done the sketch work for us, but then we developed it with more discussion. We were mainly focused on the cycles in the middle of the beat. The chakra was inspired by the Anahita Chakra which is the fourth primary chakra. There are 3 petals in this circle and we are more focused on making sure there are no more than 5 petals in it. It controls the heart, lungs and more. We kept the paint on because it is the color of valor. Since then, all of these have evolved over time. “

He also recalled how at the time of the shoot they were making money and making money. “I know it was a time when money was scarce and employees would collect 5 to 5,700 collectors and we would shoot and I would return those money. What saved us all of this was the economy and sudden success of the project. The slot that we were given is a prime time slot but the show was so successful that it later became their prime time slot, but because it was not a prime slot at the beginning, I did The two slot an appropriate fee was less than 3 ,, 3,0,000. We’ve started to earn the first 1–6 episode, “he added.

He found out the real reason why the show went off-air despite growing popularity. He said, “We started interrupting when we were advised why I was taking part in Sundays. So I was like no one gave it to me, I can take it but that is a problem when the fee is 7.50 lakh and after 10 parts they will raise it to 1.5 lakh. At first I agreed but they were growing. While I liked the 350 350० episodes, they wanted more and I felt they punished me for success. So, when they disagreed, I left the power gap incomplete (it started in 1997 1997 and lasted until March 2005). Many people complain but what can we do? But that is how we traveled.

